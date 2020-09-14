Denver Gazette Inaugural Edition Launches

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Clarity Media Group began publishing a daily, Denver-focused interactive newspaper, the Denver Gazette. The first edition features a suite of special guest columns from Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

At 5 a.m. each morning, the Denver Gazette provides readers with a digital news experience that makes reading news online easier and much more engaging through the use of integrated video, audio and other multimedia. The Denver Gazette's news pages are ad-free, providing readers with a cleaner, more welcoming digital-reading experience.

"We've heard loud and clear the desire for balanced, trustworthy and locally-owned journalism in Denver," said Chris Reen, Publisher of the Denver Gazette. "The Denver Gazette will employ the highest journalistic principles in bringing the region's most compelling stories to our readers."

Readers can visit www.denvergazette.com to register to receive the first three months of the Denver Gazette for free. Following their free trial, readers can subscribe for a special introductory rate of $9.99 per month or $99 per year.

"My team is thrilled to bring Denver this next-generation newspaper," said Vince Bzdek, Editor of the Denver Gazette. "Our stable of over 50 reporters will publish more local news than anyone in the city and our stories will be more engaging through the use of our interactive platform."

The Denver Gazette is led by Publisher Chris Reen, Editor Vince Bzdek, News Editor Jim Bates and Digital Editor Chuck Hickey. Among the paper's staff and contributors are familiar names to Denver including Lynn Bartels, Woody Paige, Joey Bunch and Paul Klee.

The Denver Gazette aims to have the most complete coverage of city hall and the statehouse, and the newspaper's local editorial team shares strong, persuasive opinions on the region's most pressing issues every day. The newspaper also covers sports, suburban and statewide issues, business, national and international news, outdoor trends, entertainment and more. It also includes a regular feature looking back at historically significant moments through archived articles and imagery from the Rocky Mountain News, which was published in Denver for nearly 150 years until its closure in 2009.

The Denver Gazette is an interactive daily newspaper published by Clarity Media Group. It publishes the news in the form of a digital news experience that balances the quality and tradition of a well-designed newspaper with integrated video, audio and other multimedia. Anchored in a subscription-based model, the news pages of the Denver Gazette are ad-free, providing readers with a cleaner and more-welcoming reading experience.

Clarity Media Group is a Denver-based media company that owns and publishes newspapers, magazines and digital news. Its media properties include the Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics, Out There Colorado and the Washington Examiner.

