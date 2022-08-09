Denver High School Student Creates Threat Protection Program During Aureus Tech Systems' 2022 Summer STEM Internship

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a unique STEM learning experience with Aureus Tech Systems, aspiring STEM student Aryan Pakhira, helped develop a first-of-its-kind threat protection program. Aureus' annual, three-month summer STEM internship exposes Denver high school students to the latest technological advances as they help develop and test future Aureus product solutions.

Aureus Tech Systems

Vice President of Legal Tech Shannon Reed, alongside Aureus' In-House Attorney and Litigation Technology Expert, Peter Azzi and Aureus Tech Specialist, Arun Dushakanti led Aryan––a rising sophomore at Cherry Creek High School––as the team conceptualized a solution for using IoT (Internet of things) to track laptop assets for Aureus's hybrid work from home and office schedule. Sandesh Ranadiv also played an integral role in developing the solution.

"Asset tracking helps keep employees accountable whether they're in the office or at home," says Peter Azzi. "Our team used Raspberry PI and a GPS module attached to the laptop that sends signals regarding longitude and latitude of the device in real time. More importantly, asset tracking provides physical security to company property, something that hasn't had a solution in the past."

"There are plenty of technological solutions to protect a device against viruses, firewalls and other internal threats," says Arun Dushakanti. "Asset tracking protects against external threats, Aureus can constantly monitor the location of the device by getting the longitude and latitude of the device, providing real-time updates."

"We wanted to use the internship as an opportunity to work on futuristic problems which would give students exposure to the latest technology and also help Aureus do proof of concepts that can later be productized and used by the company," says vice president of legal tech Shannon Reed. "It is an honor to share my knowledge with our future leaders and provide guidance on all aspects of tech."

Providing guidance throughout the summer to STEM high school and college level students is incredibly important to Aureus' corporate social responsibility efforts. The internship program is targeted towards the accessibility of technology education at a grassroots level in schools.

"It has been a privilege to work and learn alongside such knowledgeable people at Aureus. It has allowed me to look at problems from inception to technical solutions and then programming," says Aryan. "I have taken various programming courses before, but to actually apply my code in a real-world environment gave me a lot of new insights."

Alongside the annual summer internship program, Aureus has created the Aureus Equity Scholarship for students taking STEM education at the University of Central Missouri; the University of Central Missouri is Aureus' CEO and President, Sujata Bhattarai's alma mater.

Aureus uses AI solutions to empower law firms and insurance carriers of all sizes to manage large volumes of data efficiently and effectively. Additional partnership announcements are forthcoming, as are improvements to Aureus' legal tech software, Anvesa®.

About Aureus Tech Systems

Aureus Tech Systems is a Microsoft Certified Gold & Co-sell partner and product engineering company that offers enterprise Cloud and AI solutions. Aureus offers Office365 Development, AI & Big Data, Modern Workplace, IoT, CRM, Customer Engagement Management (CEM), and eDiscovery solutions all in one unified Microsoft Azure native cloud platform. For more information, visit www.aureustechsystems.com.

