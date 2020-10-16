Denver Home Inspection Helps Owners Prepare for Listing Homes in COVID Market

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the high demand for homes and limited inventory in Denver, Janci McClafferty, Realtor with LIV Sotheby's International Realty will advise her sellers to hire home inspectors prior to listing their homes for sale if they are looking to close quickly. It's a strategy that can make all the difference for a quick turnaround.

"Sellers often question whether it's a good idea to have their home pre-inspected prior to listing. My advice here is if they are in need of a much quicker closing than the normal 30-45 days, this is a good option," said McClafferty. "Having your home pre-inspected and getting ahead of any major issues can cut your closing time in half!"

To Daniel Tsirlin, owner of Denver Home Inspection, this makes perfect sense. "I enjoy working with sellers to ensure their property is in the best possible condition to list on the market," said Tsirlin.

To help sellers make the decision to hire a professional pre-inspection, Denver Home Inspection is offering a free radon test with every inspection through the end of 2020.

Janci McClafferty is a realtor with LIV Sotheby's International Realty, which is Colorado's leading luxury real estate firm with an emphasis on lifestyle. McClafferty can be reached at [email protected] or 303-881-2136.

Denver Home Inspection is a locally owned, certified, insured and accredited home inspection company with an A rating from the Better Business Bureau. Denver Home Inspection is certified Pet Friendly and prides itself on completing home inspections with four-legged family members in mind.

For more information, please visit DenverHomeInspection.com or call Tsirlin at 303-551-1586. Instagram: @denverhomeinspection

