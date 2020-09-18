Denver Jews rally around Dr. Tre Pennie, Texas Republican Candidate for Congress

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tre Pennie, U.S. Congressional Candidate for District 30 (TX) was invited to Denver to speak at the home of Vicki and Rob Schwartz. Dr. Pennie is a nationally-recognized, African-American, law enforcement advocate, who has appeared on many national media outlets.

Dr. Tre Pennie and Vicki Schwartz Rabbi Heschel walking arm-in-arm with Dr. Martin Luther King in Selma

Dr. Pennie is a U.S. Army veteran with a Doctorate in Higher Education. He is also an "active" 21-year Dallas Police sergeant. In 2017, he filed federal lawsuits against Black Lives Matter and social media giants – Facebook, Google and Twitter on behalf of Jews, law enforcement and others who faced radicalized attacks because of anti-Semitic and hate content online used to incite violence.

When asked, why did a group of Denver Jews come together to support Candidate Pennie? Vicki Schwartz, co-host of the fundraiser, said, "Inviting Dr. Pennie to Denver was a no-brainer. He is a strong African American candidate, who supports Israel and has a record of fighting against anti-Semitism. Having heard his interviews and reading stories on him, I was impressed with his courage in fighting anti-Semitism, racism and community violence. We also researched his opponent Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) and found out that she supports a documented anti-Semite, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and constantly votes against Israel."

Dr. Pennie told the audience, "When I received the invitation to speak to the Jewish community, I didn't hesitate because I have always valued our religious kinship." Pennie said that his grandmother was a devout Southern Baptist, who believed that Jews were God's chosen people and respected their contributions to the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960's including – helping to register Black voters, organizing protests and funding many prominent civil rights groups. One of her fondest memories was that of Rabbi Abraham Heschel marching arm-in-arm with Dr. Martin Luther King in Selma, Alabama in 1965. Pennie stated, "Growing up, she impressed upon me those same ideas, so when the opportunity came for me to speak, I was honored to do so."

He spoke for about 15 minutes and acknowledged the rise in social acceptance of anti-Semitic and false narratives seeking to undermine the historic Black and Jewish relationship. He expressed that it was important for America to maintain its 72-year geo-political and strategic partnership with Israel and he formally condemned the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction Movement; which sought to isolate Israel from the international world. He also expressed the importance of preserving history, so that future generations won't be manipulated by misleading narratives seeking to divide us and impede our quest for global peace.

Dr. Pennie's comments were timely, considering that the following week, two historic events occurred: The National Urban League partnered with the AJC to declare the post-Labor Day period as Black-Jewish Unity Week and the United States brokered a historic peace agreement with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Now, as the Jewish community prepares for Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), it can rest easy knowing that America is still upholding its promise of peace.

At the conclusion of the Denver event, Andrea Hyatt, one of the event sponsors, stated, "I wish everyone in Dallas could have heard how sincere and eloquent Dr. Tre Pennie spoke. It was truly an honor for members of the Denver Jewish community to set an example for others to follow in support of his candidacy. He will definitely be a great asset for our country."

