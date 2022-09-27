Denver Local Landmark, Little India, Celebrating 25th Anniversary

Longtime local favorite Little India has been serving the Finest Indian Cuisine Since 1998 and shows no signs of slowing.

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The future looks bright for Simeran Baidwan the owner of Little India Bar & Restaurant and his staff as they are celebrating their 25th anniversary in Denver.

With four locations and a food truck, Simeran Baidwan's Little India Bar & Restaurant has a reputation for providing outstanding Indian cuisine and exceptional customer service. The organization has earned recognition in Denver as "Best Indian Restaurant" and "Best Lunch Buffet" for 16 consecutive years.

Little India in Denver, CO, celebrating their 25th anniversary

"We have succeeded remarkably in bringing the true flavors of India to the masses of Denver while remaining true to the family recipes handed down generations." To that end, they import spices exclusively from India and slow roast them in-house to create authentic and unique marinades. Their naans — a type of leavened flatbread essential to Indian cuisine— are prepared in custom Indian tandoors or clay ovens. No one can reproduce that flavor and texture in a conventional oven.

From the moment you enter the restaurant and take in the décor and ambiance — which features genuine Indian art and music — you know you're in for an exceptional experience. From one-of-a-kind signature curries to traditional dishes to modern twists on classic favorites, Mr. Baidwan says there is something for everyone to indulge in and enjoy at this exotic eatery.

"Our recipes utilize only the finest and freshest ingredients. Good ingredients are the heart and soul of every dish, and we never compromise on quality. Our chefs began their careers in northern India and have mastered the art of cooking authentic Indian cuisine for our clients. Our customers are our top priority, and we treat each one as if they are our only customer."

- Simeran Baidwan

Owner & Operator of Little India Restaurant & Bar

Dining trends change from year to year, and even more over 25 years. While Little India Bar & Restaurant remains committed to providing the delicious entrees Denver locals have come to love, the team also aspires to meet new dietary needs and preferences. In addition to vegetarian options, customers can enjoy gluten-free meals. If you're ready for something different but must maintain a specific diet and budget, try their $10 buffet lunch special. Your tastebuds will thank you for all the suitable options.

Denver diners can enjoy these treats at all four of their locations: South Downing Street, 6th Avenue, West Highlands, and Central Park. Each location boasts a welcoming, comforting atmosphere, well-trained staff, a mouth-watering menu, a full-service bar, and a high-quality lunch buffet. They're open seven days a week, and yes, they deliver.

Once you've sampled Simeran Baidwan's delicious offerings at Little India Bar & Restaurant, you'll crave more. Catering is also available for your special event, and it's a unique way to make your wedding, anniversary, or corporate event memorable. And with plenty of veggie and gluten-free options, you know everyone will leave satisfied.

About Little India Bar & Restaurant: Simeran Baidwan moved to Denver at an early age with his family. He always had a passion for work, and his dream was to bring India's vibrant, exotic taste and culture to his community. He fulfilled those dreams and opened Little India Restaurant in 1998; the rest is history.

Children are also welcome. Little India Bar & Restaurant offers a kids' menu tailored to the delicate senses of Denver's youngest customers. You never need to worry that a recipe will be too spicy for their enjoyment.

For more information about the 25th anniversary at Little India or additional details about its Denver restaurant locations, please contact Simeran Baidwan at 720-341-8444 or [email protected] .

Little India is owned and operated by Simeran Baidwan.

Contact Info:

Simeran Baidwan

[email protected]

720-341-8444

SOURCE Simeran Baidwan