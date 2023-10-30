Denver Mattress is Bringing a Modern and Convenient Shopping Experience to Grand Island!

News provided by

Denver Mattress Co., LLC

30 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of a new store in Grand Island! Located at 2341 N. Diers Avenue, this new Denver Mattress store will offer customers in the area a state-of-the-art shopping experience like no other.

"We are extremely excited to introduce our newest Denver Mattress store to the community of Grand Island," said Joe Sparks, the General Manager of Denver Mattress. "This store is not only beneficial to the area by providing a convenient location for customers to shop for high-quality mattresses, but it also features one of the most modern building designs of any Denver Mattress in the country. Our aim was to create a beautiful shopping space that also provides a comfortable, inviting atmosphere for our customers, and we are more than confident we've achieved this goal."

The new Denver Mattress store in Grand Island will boast a roomy 8,450sq ft. showroom floor for shoppers to enjoy as they shop for mattresses from America's most trusted manufacturers, like  Tempur Pedic, Sealy, Purple, Nectar, and, of course, their own Denver Mattress Brand mattresses. This new building will also feature a large upper clerestory just beneath its expansive roof which will allow for plenty of natural light to flood the interior, creating a bright and open space for customers to explore. The store's sleek and contemporary design is sure to catch the eye of customers and provide a superior mattress shopping experience.

Denver Mattress is committed to providing customers with the highest quality mattresses at affordable prices. With the opening of the new Grand Island store, residents of the area now will have easy access to a wide range of mattresses, pillows and other sleep products from top-rated brands, plus they will also be able to count on Denver Mattress's legendary sales associates who can provide Custom Mattress Fittings and answer any questions customers may have on their journey to find the perfect mattress.

About Denver Mattress
Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high-quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Contact
John Knippenberg
[email protected]

SOURCE Denver Mattress Co., LLC

Also from this source

Denver Mattress Co., LLC to Again Support Rescue Missions Across the U.S.

Denver Mattress Co., LLC (DMC) is pleased to announce the 21st anniversary of its annual charity partnership with Citygate Network (formerly known as ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.