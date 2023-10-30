Denver Mattress is Bringing a Modern and Convenient Shopping Experience to Grand Island!

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of a new store in Grand Island! Located at 2341 N. Diers Avenue, this new Denver Mattress store will offer customers in the area a state-of-the-art shopping experience like no other.

"We are extremely excited to introduce our newest Denver Mattress store to the community of Grand Island," said Joe Sparks, the General Manager of Denver Mattress. "This store is not only beneficial to the area by providing a convenient location for customers to shop for high-quality mattresses, but it also features one of the most modern building designs of any Denver Mattress in the country. Our aim was to create a beautiful shopping space that also provides a comfortable, inviting atmosphere for our customers, and we are more than confident we've achieved this goal."

The new Denver Mattress store in Grand Island will boast a roomy 8,450sq ft. showroom floor for shoppers to enjoy as they shop for mattresses from America's most trusted manufacturers, like Tempur Pedic, Sealy, Purple, Nectar, and, of course, their own Denver Mattress Brand mattresses. This new building will also feature a large upper clerestory just beneath its expansive roof which will allow for plenty of natural light to flood the interior, creating a bright and open space for customers to explore. The store's sleek and contemporary design is sure to catch the eye of customers and provide a superior mattress shopping experience.

Denver Mattress is committed to providing customers with the highest quality mattresses at affordable prices. With the opening of the new Grand Island store, residents of the area now will have easy access to a wide range of mattresses, pillows and other sleep products from top-rated brands, plus they will also be able to count on Denver Mattress's legendary sales associates who can provide Custom Mattress Fittings and answer any questions customers may have on their journey to find the perfect mattress.

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high-quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

