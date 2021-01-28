Denver Metro Area Community Organizations Received $10 Million in 2020 From Colorado Access

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 150 community organizations and health care providers in the Denver metropolitan area received supplemental funding in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $10 million was reinvested back into the community by Colorado Access, a nonprofit community-based health plan striving to improve the health and lives of the underserved.

"The additional support helped us expand our patient reach by continuing to see patients with COVID-like symptoms in a separate COVID-19 and respiratory clinic," said Ugo Obinnah, VP business operations at Green Valley Ranch Medical Clinic & Urgent Care. "The financial support was integral to being able to open this separate clinic to serve the needs of our community during this pandemic."

In December alone, more than $4 million was disbursed to providers and community organizations, with more than 50 different entities receiving funds. Funding focused on supporting those organizations that have the most extensive reach in areas such as health care services, food security and housing.

"We're thankful for the generosity of Colorado Access. Their gift will be used to provide technological resources for the guests of Safe Outdoor Space. These resources will enable the guests to access doctors and case workers, in addition to other needs. We hope that with this access guests will take steps towards health, healing, and eventually more permanent housing solutions," said Reverend Brian Rossbert, development director & interim executive director at Interfaith Alliance of Colorado.

Payments were dispersed in areas related to COVID-19, innovation, and other urgent community needs. Organizations supported ranged in size from large hospital systems to medium-sized community organizations to small provider offices.

"To maximize the reach of our investments, we had to consider those providers and organizations that are highly engaged with our membership. All of our providers and community partners do great work, so we looked to provide additional, needed support in critical, high impact areas," said Rob Bremer, vice president of network strategy at Colorado Access.

About Colorado Access

Colorado Access is a local, nonprofit health plan that serves members throughout Colorado. The company's members receive health care as part of Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) and Health First Colorado (Colorado's Medicaid Program). The company also provides care coordination services and administers behavioral and physical health benefits for two geographic regions as part of the Accountable Care Collaborative Program through Health First Colorado. To learn more about Colorado Access, visit coaccess.com.

SOURCE Colorado Access

Related Links

www.coaccess.com

