Denver Metro Area New Build Sales Remain Strong, Says Usaj Realty

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lowry neighborhood's Interlude at Boulevard One has just four townhomes remaining, indicating Denver residents are exploring more spacious neighborhoods just minutes from downtown.

Usaj Realty Usaj Realty

Interlude at Boulevard One features three unique floorplans ranging from three to four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an attached two-car garage, kitchens that include large islands and ample cabinet space, and expansive roof decks with remarkable mountain and downtown views. The Interlude at Boulevard One are now 60% sold and remain the most notable luxury townhome new builds in Lowry.

Once a U.S. Air Force Base, the neighborhood of Lowry has been revitalized into one of Denver's most vibrant and active neighborhoods. Lowry is known for its over 800 acres of open and green spaces, including Great Lawn Park, Lowry Dog Park and Crescent Park. Lowry sports complex offers lakeside tennis and basketball courts and soccer, baseball and softball fields. Lowry Town Center has dozens of stores from local art and design galleries to restaurants and an outdoor beer garden. Nearby, the Lowry's Exchange at Boulevard One will feature a Target, Mod Pizza, Chase Bank, Sushi Ronin, Logan Coffee House and more.

The Wings Over the Rockies & Space Museum is also in Lowry Town Center, which houses over 182,000 square feet of hangar space with iconic aircraft, space vehicles, artifacts, military uniforms and more.

Interlude at Boulevard One is located in Denver at 6850 Lowry Boulevard. Usaj Realty brokers Kelsey Lawless and April Andrews are the exclusive residential real estate agents representing Interlude at Boulevard One.

About Usaj Realty

Usaj Realty is a full-service boutique real estate firm located in the heart of Downtown Denver. We are passionate, local specialists in residential real estate, and development sales. We are results-driven professionals with powerful resources we want to put to work for you. With careful planning, consistent follow-through, and attention to detail, Usaj Realty brokers excel at getting their clients the best price and best terms when it comes to buying and selling residential property. By choosing Usaj Realty, clients are rest assured they have the industry's most talented and committed brokers working towards the success of their real estate goals.

Media Contact:

Tyler Bryant

(813) 951-4169

[email protected]

SOURCE Usaj Realty

Related Links

http://www.usajrealty.com

