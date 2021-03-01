Denver Museum of Nature & Science to Host Stonehenge Exhibition Featuring 400 Original Artifacts and Breakthrough Science

Designated as a World Heritage Site and described as inspiring, magical and sacred, Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, is one of the most famous landmarks in the United Kingdom. The monument once consisted of rings and horseshoes of standing stones, some topped by horizontal "lintels." The largest stones are around 23 feet high, nine feet wide and weigh over 50,000 pounds. Scientific analysis has revealed that some of the stones were transported an incredible distance from the Preseli Mountains in Wales, over 150 miles away, with no modern means of transportation.

"Much mystery and intrigue surrounds Stonehenge," Erin Baxter, Denver Museum of Nature & Science curator of anthropology said. "This world-class exhibition allows guests to explore and experience all of those questions and encounter the very latest in scientific research."

Guests will explore the ancient landscape; how people of the area lived; how the monument was constructed and changed through time; and how modern science continues to refine the story.

"We're fortunate to bring this world-class exhibition to Denver and share its wonder with the Colorado community and beyond," George Sparks, Denver Museum of Nature & Science president & CEO said. "What is truly remarkable is the depth of knowledge we now have regarding what the silent and massive stones tell us. We can't wait to share this fantastic journey through ancient mysteries and modern discoveries with our guests."

Scholars and visitors alike have puzzled over this unique prehistoric monument for centuries. Thanks to the latest scientific research, archaeologists believe Stonehenge was constructed from 3000 BCE to 2000 BCE.

The exhibition is curated by Mike Parker Pearson, professor of British Later Prehistory at the Institute of Archaeology, University College London.

This exhibition is produced by MuseumsPartner in Austria in collaboration with English Heritage.

