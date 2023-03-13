Denver plumber urges conservation in observance of World Water Day

High 5 Plumbing highlights importance of clean, safe water to the community

DENVER, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, is focusing on the importance of water conservation and quality as a way to highlight World Water Day on March 22.

World Water Day is celebrated each year in an effort to put a spotlight on water and raise awareness for the 2 billion people around the world who are living without access to safe water.

"World Water Day gives us a chance to advocate for sustainable methods that help us manage our freshwater resource," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Oftentimes, we can take for granted our ability to walk in and grab a glass of water or take a hot shower. Those resources aren't available to everyone in other countries. By celebrating this occasion, we hope to bring awareness to how important it is to not only keep our water clean, but also preserve it for future generations."

There are several ways homeowners can contribute to the conservation of water in the Denver area. Opting for low-flow faucets or toilets will reduce the amount of water used in homes. According to the EPA, WaterSense-labeled bathroom accessories can reduce a sink's water flow by 30%or more.

In addition, turning off the water while washing dishes or spending less time in the shower can also cut down on water usage.

Just as important as conserving water is keeping our water supply clean. According to Torres, homeowners should only flush toilet paper. They should not pour or flush these items down the drain: cleaning wipes, paper towels, feminine products, bandages, medicine or other hazardous materials. Torres said these items may not dissolve and could end up in our freshwater sources. These items could also create a major plumbing breakdown.

"Keeping our water clean is a goal of ours, and we do that by educating homeowners on what not to put down their drains," Torres said. "This not only helps keep the community's water safe, but it also keeps their plumbing operational and prevents future breakdowns. At High 5 Plumbing, we care about the community and want to do our part in keeping its water clean and safe."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

