Denver Preschool Program Welcomes New President & CEO, Elsa Holguín

"I am honored and excited to assume the leadership of this organization that shares my unwavering belief in the power and importance of early childhood education," said Holguín. "I am completely dedicated to both continuing and building upon DPP's tradition of helping all Denver families find and pay for preschool, investing in the quality of our local preschool programs and supporting the professional growth of the preschool teachers and other providers who educate and nurture our city's youngest learners."

Holguín comes to DPP from Rose Community Foundation, where she has served as the senior program officer for Child & Family Development for the past 21 years. During that time, she oversaw more than $50 million in early childhood development grants, positioning the foundation as a leader in this area. She is also a founding member and the current co-chair of Colorado's Early Childhood Leadership Commission.

In addition, Elsa has played an instrumental role in the creation of Colorado's Office of Early Childhood, the Denver Opportunity Youth Investment Initiative, the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado, Early Milestones Colorado and the Skills to Compete Coalition. She currently chairs the board of Early Milestones Colorado and serves on the boards of the National Early Childhood Funders Collaborative and Tools of the Mind.

"Elsa's incomparable experience, passion and skills position her perfectly to lead DPP in fulfilling its vision of ensuring that every child in Denver enters kindergarten ready to reach their full potential," said Zach Hochstadt, chair of DPP's board of directors. "The value she places on the critical importance of early childhood education – and the role it plays not only in improving the lives of Denver's children and families, but by extension, the vibrancy of our community as a whole – is in perfect alignment with DPP's culture and beliefs."

Holguín replaces Jennifer Landrum, who served as president and CEO of DPP for more than five years prior to stepping down in January. Holguín will work closely with the DPP staff and board to transition into her new role. Interim president and CEO Ellen Braun will resume her position as the organization's deputy director.

Denver Preschool Program (DPP) makes quality preschool possible for all Denver families with 4-year-old children through a dedicated sales tax first approved by voters in 2006 and renewed and extended in 2014. Through the 2018-2019 program year, DPP estimates it will have provided more than $122 million in tuition support to help more than 54,000 Denver children attend the preschool of their family's choice, establishing each child's foundation for lifelong learning and success. Learn more at www.dpp.org, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

