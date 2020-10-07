Denver Public Schools (DPS) Awards Creative Learning Systems Their STEM Lab Contract

"I've had the privilege of working with DPS school and district administrators and educators, the DPS Education Foundation, and their funders for many years," explains Jeanne Timmons, Creative Learning Systems' Regional Sales Manager. "We are honored that DPS has chosen to continue our work together toward a fully articulated ECE–12 STEM program for their students." To date, the Colorado-based company has helped implement more than two dozen STEM SmartLab Learning environments in 22 schools across the district.

SmartLabs are fully articulated, K–12 STEM solutions that empower students to explore robotics, software engineering, mechanics and structures, circuitry, scientific data and analysis, alternative energy, computer graphics, and digital media arts. The comprehensive SmartLab solutions are carefully designed and provisioned for each grade level. Every program element—technology, classroom design, construction kits, curriculum, scope and sequence, professional development, and ongoing support—work together to meet students where they are and take them as far as they are able. As Susana Cordova, DPS Superintendent, explained speaking at a ribbon cutting for the Montbello campus in 2019, "SmartLabs level the playing field for all students."

Creative Learning Systems' more than 30 years of experience developing innovative turnkey learning solutions contributed to their selection. But their new solution for Chromebook users became a defining point.

"There's also the technology side of programs like this we need to keep in mind," explains Zane Umberger, System Administrator for DPS. "We challenged CLS to come up with a more mobile, Chromebook version of their SmartLab program. We're partnering to make that happen. And, especially now with so many students learning remotely, it is definitely the right direction to go."

"Our mission is to prepare today's students to solve tomorrow's problems," explains Ashley Mathis, Creative Learning Systems' CEO. "In addition to helping students learn science, technology, engineering, and math principles, our approach to personalized, project-based learning helps students gain essential 21st century skills like collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, and communication," furthers Mathis, "and we're honored to serve so many students here in our own backyard."

About Creative Learning Systems

Creative Learning Systems has pioneered the conversion of traditional learning environments to project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Today, Creative Learning Systems partners with the most innovative school leaders nationwide to provide personalized, project-based learning experiences and environments that increase a student's capacity through engaged, active and social problem solving.

Their mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges in our ever-changing world.

