Denver Rescue Mission Selects RKD Group as Marketing Partner

DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Rescue Mission has announced RKD Group as its new marketing provider for omnichannel fundraising, advanced analytics, direct mail and digital services.

"Denver Rescue Mission's legacy of transforming lives in their community is a powerful one," said Glenn McKinney, SVP of Missions at RKD Group. "We are thrilled to be a part of this next chapter of growth, innovation and serving even more in the Denver area."

Denver Rescue Mission

RKD Group will leverage data-driven strategies, a client-centric focus and omnichannel practices to help Denver Rescue Mission see sustainable growth, furthering their mission to change lives in the name of Christ.

"Denver Rescue Mission was looking for a partner who could help take us to the next level," said Griff Freyschlag, Vice President of Development at Denver Rescue Mission. "RKD's commitment to their clients, alignment with our values and innovative approaches really stood out to us. We can't wait to begin this partnership."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions and faith-based charities. RKD Group's omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

About Denver Rescue Mission

Denver Rescue Mission has been serving people experiencing homelessness and poverty in their community since 1892. Deeply rooted in their history is a love of Christ and a desire to share that love with others through critical services and life-changing programs.

