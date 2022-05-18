Denver Rocks this Memorial Day Weekend

Music festivals, epic concerts and baseball take center stage in The Mile High City during traditional summer kickoff

DENVER, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mile High City is primed to celebrate the unofficial start of summer with live music, water park openings, professional sports and more Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-30. Many of the celebrations are outside with the opportunity to soak up one of the more than 300 days of annual sunshine in Denver!

Below are a few Mile High Memorial Day Weekend highlights. More events can be found on the VISIT DENVER website.

Visit the Denver Botanic Gardens over Memorial Day Weekend to kick off your summer outside. Photo credit/Scott Dressel Martin.

Signature Events

Denver Day of Rock, May 28, 1:45-9:30 p.m.

Chris Isaak and Ingrid Andress headline this free, one-day, multi-stage festival in LoDo/Downtown Denver. Amp the Cause hosts the event to raise funds for more than 55 local nonprofit organizations that improve the lives of Colorado families.

Red Rocks Concerts, May 27-30

Denver's iconic Red Rock's Amphitheatre will be busy Memorial Day Weekend, with shows all four nights. Kick off the weekend Friday with The Motet & Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Chromeo takes the stage Saturday. Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals play Sunday while Gary Clark Jr. closes out the schedule Monday.

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies will be on the road for most of the holiday weekend, but start at three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Memorial Day. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. at Coors Field in LoDo.

Water Parks

Elitch Gardens

The Water Park inside Elitch Gardens in downtown Denver opens May 28 and features slides that will get your heart pumping, a giant wave pool and more. There also is a fireworks show May 29 at 9 p.m. The theme park at Elitch Gardens, with more than 50 rides and attractions for thrill seekers of all ages, is already open.

Water World

One of the nation's largest water parks opens to the public for its 43rd season May 28. There are 50 attractions and rides – so something for everyone – at the 64-acre park just north of Denver.

Professional Sports

Colorado Rapids Soccer

Colorado hosts the Nashville Soccer Club at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on May 28 at 7 p.m.

Colorado Summit Ultimate - Inaugural Home Match

The Colorado Summit is Denver's newest semi-professional sports team, playing the exciting sport of Ultimate as a member of the American Ultimate Disc League. The Summit plays its first-ever home game versus the Salt Lake Shred at Peter Barton Stadium at the University of Denver on May 28 at 7 p.m.

Arts & Culture

The Contour of Feeling

The Denver Botanic Gardens is hosting an exhibition by renowned outdoor sculptor Ursula von Rydingsvard. "The Contour of Feeling" is a unique opportunity to view a large collection of the German artist's cedar sculptures and paper works – inside the Freyer-Newman Center Gallery. The exhibition is included with Botanic Gardens admission.

Denver Arts Festival

Conservatory Green in Central Park plays host to the Denver Arts Festival featuring fine art and crafts from more than 140 artists. Activities for kids, food trucks and live music round out this free festival May 28-29.

Cats

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony-award winning musical spectacular closes its run at the Buell Theatre on May 29.

Danceportation

Meow Wolf's electronic dance party will include 12 DJs – including 4 from Colorado – playing across three stages inside the immersive art exhibition and The Perplexiplex. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. on May 29, last call is at 1:30 a.m., but mocktails, coffee and snacks will flow until 3 a.m.

Denver Attraction Discount Passes

The Mile High City offers visitors two different discount passes to take advantage of the great attractions throughout Denver. The Mile High Culture Pass gives visitors three days to explore many of Denver's top art and cultural museums, while the Denver CityPASS gives visitors access to three, four or five of Denver's most popular attractions for seven days.

