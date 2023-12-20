Denver Shopping Style is on the Way! Colorado Sees Ballard Designs Furniture & Décor Store Prep to Open

Ballard Designs

20 Dec, 2023, 08:38 ET

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular designer furnishings retailer Ballard Designs will soon add its touch to the Queen City of the Plains, when it opens its Denver store location on January 2, 2024. The site is in upscale Cherry Creek North, a mecca for Denver retail shoppers with more than 300 cool stores within a vibrant, walkable neighborhood atmosphere.

Ballard's new Denver location is part of the 40-year-old home décor brand's ongoing retail expansion spanning 20 states and 22 retail stores.

The lights are on as Ballard Designs prepares to open new retail location in Denver's Cherry Creek North shopping district, January 2024.
In with the trends... Ballard Designs' new store location joins the popular shopping district with flying colors.
"We LOVE Denver, and we know from 40 years of sales history, that Denver loves us too," said Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs. "Now Coloradans can see the beautiful pages of our catalog come to life in-store, and experience Ballard Designs up-close and in person like never before."

The new 4,800-square-foot space features 13 fully decorated room vignettes showcasing Ballard's exclusive living and dining room furniture, bedding and bath, upholstery, lighting, rugs, drapery, and latest seasonal décor.

At the heart of the light-filled showroom, guests can browse hundreds of stylish fabrics, and schedule a complimentary appointment with an expert Design Consultant, who can help with everything from color selection and space-planning to decorating an entire home.

"The first thing you'll notice when you walk into our gorgeous new Denver store is color, color everywhere," Milanese added with enthusiasm. "In addition to tried-and-true Ballard classics, we're adding fabulous new fabrics, accessories, and wallpapers in our favorite on-trend colors and patterns for spring. We can't wait for everyone in Colorado to visit."

Decorating lovers will find the new Ballard Designs store at the eastern edge of Cherry Creek North between Second and Third on St. Paul Street, near the Cherry Creek shopping mall. Starting January 2, store hours will be 10-7 Monday-Saturday, 11-6 Sunday. Parking is available on the street and at various nearby garages.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail Group℠ which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

Ann Bailey 404-603-7239 [email protected]

SOURCE Ballard Designs

