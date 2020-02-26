Denver Startup "The Matrix Guard" Wins Spot in NatCon20 Shark Tank Competition

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Denver start-up that will provide gamers real-time mental health support from within the Twitch platform has won a spot in the National Council for Behavioral Health's Shark Tank competition at NatCon20 in Austin, Texas, on April 4, 2020. The conference brings together 6,000 behavioral health professionals.

The National Council, whose Austin event features keynote speakers Patrick Kennedy and Brené Brown, is the unifying voice of America's health care organizations that deliver mental health and addiction treatment services.

Deb Chromik, CEO of The Matrix Guard, said, "I am beyond thrilled that The Matrix Guard was selected for NatCon's first SharkTank competition. It will be an honor to 'pitch' our heart's work to those leading the way."

From within the Twitch platform, The Matrix Guard's AI will identify gamers who may be struggling with serious mental health issues and offer them human support from a mental health professional.

"Our technology will connect viewers on Twitch to mental health professionals in one of two ways. First, a viewer will be able to contact us directly via a button. Second, our technology will run in the background of the chat function on Twitch channels. When a viewer writes about self-harm or the harming of others, our technology will automatically connect the viewer with one of our trained personnel for de-escalation and support," said Katherine Browning, Matrix Guard Co-Founder.

The Matrix Guard's NatCon20 Booth will feature Grace Lovejoy, founder of FauxTattooStudios in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. "As someone with my own deeply defining survival experiences, I know first-hand the power of human connection," Lovejoy said. "I am honored to be dedicating my talents to support The Matrix Guard in growing their epic fellowship of unstoppable heroes."

About The Matrix Guard

The Matrix Guard (TMG) is creating an epic fellowship of Unstoppable Heroes™ to triumph over the Diseases of Disconnection™ – suicide, bullying, and hatred. TMG meets people digitally, among communities they love, and through people they trust during their times of need. TMG's revolutionary combination of behavioral health and life coaching helps people shift out of the negative side of mental wellness and "go beyond zero."

Media contact:

Erich Kirshner

erich@becausemessagematters.com

303.921.6733

SOURCE The Matrix Guard

Related Links

https://www.thematrixguard.com

