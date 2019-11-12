Denver Surgeon Launches EVEXIAS™ Medical Denver, Becomes Colorado's Exclusive EvexiPEL® Provider

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The owner of Denver Vein Center, a top vein treatment center in Colorado since 2004, announces a new, integrated approach to patient health care with the launch of EVEXIAS Medical Denver - Colorado's exclusive provider of EvexiPEL™, the superior bioidentical hormone replacement (BHRT) method used to treat hormone imbalance in men and women, and as a treatment option for survivors of breast cancer.

Dr. Denise Norton

Owner Denise Norton, M.D., RVT, RPVI, a renowned surgeon treating breast cancer and vein disease in Denver since 1989, said "hormone imbalance is often the culprit of chronic conditions that plague our aging population including cancers, heart disease, Type II diabetes, osteoporosis, depression, and more."

Norton is pursuing a Fellowship in Integrative Healthcare to expand her clinics' preventative and holistic treatment options.

Her mission to improve the lives of her patients became personal in 2016 when she began suffering from hormonal imbalance. Her research into the best treatment options also produced a correlation between BHRT breast cancer treatment and non-recurrence.1

"I'm eager to share the successful outcomes I've learned from BHRT treatment, from both personal experience and formal training," added Dr. Norton. "I'm optimistic about the integrated approach to patient care that we now offer. This allows me to treat each patient from a comprehensive viewpoint."

After exhaustive research, Dr. Norton selected EvexiPEL. EVEXIAS founder, Dr. Terri DeNeui, said: "We believe that EvexiPEL is a superior treatment method for patients. Our training for practitioners is very complex and has been expanded upon from trainings over the past decades of hormone replacement. It also utilizes pellets with a specific formulation from a compounding pharmacy for improved patient outcomes."

Under the direction of Dr. Norton, EVEXIAS Medical Denver offers an integrated approach to patient care where experts in hormone optimization, functional medicine, nutrition and mental health work as a team to provide patients with optimum results. Free online quizzes are available to men and women to detect hormone imbalances: https://evexiasdenver.com/hormone-optimization/

EVEXIAS also offers thyroid management and aesthetic services, including Coolsculpting and facial treatments, in a safe environment with experienced medical staff and state-of-the-art technology. With her Fellowship in Integrative Medicine, Dr. Norton will continue expanding clinic offerings.

Denver Vein and Evexias Medical Center will move into larger offices in Denver in early 2020.

ABOUT DENVER VEIN:

Since 2004, the Denver Vein Center specializes in treating varicose and spider veins of the legs, body, hands, and face using standard of care, clinically-proven safe and effective techniques. Dr. Norton and staff educate patients about the disease and interventions that can help alleviate symptoms, as well as education about habits for long-term health. The clinic also provides laser aesthetic services and Botox for treatment of wrinkles, skin laxity, hair removal, pigmented lesions, age spots, and sun spots.

More than 80 million Americans have varicose and spider veins. Although often thought to be only a cosmetic problem, many patients have serious symptoms ranging from vague discomfort, swelling, heaviness, aching and itching to problems with pain and awakening at night with restless leg discomfort. Leg ulcerations may develop in severe cases.

Media Contact:

Melanie Howard

(303) 905-8653

229003@email4pr.com

1Dr. Glaser has performed more than 1,000 pellet insertions in patients with breast cancer using subcutaneous implants containing testosterone or testosterone plus anastrozole. Oncologists also refer patients to her, she told The ASCO Post. "By the [internal review board] protocol, we are not treating their breast cancer, however, we believe there is an anticancer effect. We have seen no recurrences of cancer in up to 8 years of therapy," Glaser said. (https://www.ascopost.com/issues/october-15-2014/testosteroneanastrozole-implants-relieve-menopausal-symptoms-in-breast-cancer-survivors/)

SOURCE Evexias Medical Denver