Denver to host first-ever Concacaf Nations League Finals in June 2021

MIAMI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Concacaf has announced that Empower Field at Mile High in Denver will host the inaugural Concacaf Nations League Finals (CNL Finals) from June 3-6, 2021. Following a hugely successful Concacaf Nations League group stage involving all 41 Concacaf Member Associations in the Fall of 2019, the 2021 CNL Finals will kick off a vibrant summer of football in Concacaf's 60th anniversary year. The CNL Finals will be followed by an eagerly anticipated 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The semifinals, third place match and final, all to be played in Denver's popular Empower Field at Mile High, home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, will see Honduras vs United States followed by Mexico vs Costa Rica. The semifinal matchups were determined by the outcome of group stage play in the Fall of 2019, with the four League A winners qualifying for this exciting CNL Finals.

Denver and Empower Field at Mile High have hosted a number of high-profile football events in the past, including matches at three Concacaf Gold Cups (2013, 2017 and 2019).

All four matches are scheduled to take place during the first June FIFA match window. The semifinals will be played on June 3, followed by the third place match, and final on June 6. The CNL Finals was originally scheduled for June 2020 but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Concacaf Nations League includes all 41 of our Member Associations, making it a true celebration of our football, our region and our unity as One Concacaf," said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani. "The 2019 group stage was a huge success in delivering more competitive football for all men's national teams across Concacaf. Now we can look forward to a great final four in the outstanding facility that is Denver's Empower Field at Mile High, and to crowning a first ever Concacaf Nations League champion," added Montagliani.

"We are extremely grateful to Concacaf for selecting Empower Field at Mile High and Denver as the host for the inaugural Concacaf Nations League Finals," Empower Field at Mile High Stadium General Manager Jay Roberts said. "Opening our doors for the first large scale event since the end of the 2019 football season is exciting for our organization as well as the entire community. This June, we look forward to providing an enjoyable, safe experience for fans and showcasing why Denver is a premier destination for world-class soccer."

"We could not be happier that Denver was selected to host the inaugural Concacaf Nations League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High," said Matthew Payne, executive director of the Denver Sports Commission. "We're always excited to showcase our world-class stadium and welcome visiting soccer fans."

Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 26, via Ticketmaster.com at 10 am local time.

The CNL Finals will serve to crown the first-ever champion of a competition created to provide high-quality competitive football for all 41 Concacaf Member Associations, and maximize the official match dates available within the FIFA international calendar.

Concacaf will in due course provide information regarding any local and federal COVID-19 protocols which will need to be observed by attending fans. Fans interested in attending the matches in Denver should sign up at www.ConcacafNationsLeague.com for more information.

Concacaf Nations League

At the close of the first-ever Concacaf Nations League group stage play in November 2019, the following national teams qualified to the Finals (final standings are available here): United States (Group A winner), Mexico (Group B winner), Honduras (Group C winner) and Costa Rica (Group D winner).

Per the competition regulations, the four League A Group winners have been ranked to determine the semifinal matchups, with the highest ranked team playing the lowest ranked team. The final standings are as follows:

Mexico (12 pts, +10) Honduras (10 pts, +7) USA (9 pts, +12) Costa Rica (6 pts, +1)

The Concacaf Nations League kicked off in September 2019 with group stage play, which delivered exciting competition and set the course for the journey to the Concacaf Nations League Finals. The CNL group stage also served to qualify teams to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

2021 Concacaf Nations League Finals Schedule

*Kick off times to be confirmed at a later date

June 3, 2021 – Semifinals

SF1: Honduras vs United States

SF2: Mexico vs Costa Rica

June 6, 2021 – Third Place Match and Final

3rd: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2

F: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Visual Assets for Media Members

Concacaf has prepared visual assets to aid media members in their coverage of this announcement. To access logos, flags, and photos of this announcement, please click here. You may need to copy and then paste the link into your browser.

Contact: Jesse Davis, [email protected]

SOURCE Concacaf