DENVER TO HOST FIRST-EVER CONSUMER SHOW FOR PSYCHEDELIC THERAPY

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - A city leading the world in its progressive approach to healthcare is set to host the first-ever consumer show for psychedelic therapy. The Open:Minds Expo will bring together a diverse group of industry leaders and professionals to meet, learn from, and promote to everyday consumers from across Denver and Colorado.

Jon Kamin, CEO of The Open:Minds Expo, points out that "mental well-being should be a priority, and that's why we're building this conversation about psychedelic therapies – safely and with professionalism. Ssubmio many suffer in silence, and sometimes traditional therapies and medications just don't work. That's why we've created a supportive environment that allows everyday consumers to understand their treatment options," Kamin added.

The Expo, sponsored by Transcendence Retreat, is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees from across the foothills of Colorado. It will be held November 23 & 24 at the Jonas Bros Building, an 8,500 square-foot restored heritage building in Denver's trendy Arts District.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in live, private sessions with experts and therapists to learn about the benefits of psychedelic retreats, ketamine clinics, and other therapeutic applications. Topics include couples therapy, psychedelics and sexuality, choosing the right retreat, and how to leverage psychotherapy to optimize mental health outcomes. There will be a live reenactment of an Ayahuasca Ceremony, which is expected to be one of the most popular attractions.

The event connects participants with Transcendence Retreat, a leading provider of psilocybin services in Oregon and Colorado. With a focus on supporting recovery from trauma and addiction, Transcendence Retreat's interdisciplinary team provides comprehensive services and programs that incorporate psilocybin sessions guided by trained professionals.

CEO Rose Moulin-Franco emphasizes that the Expo is supported by data-driven results and honors the traditional use of natural psychoactive medicines. "We're thrilled to be part of this inspiring and educational event that supports so many people to explore how they can heal and change their lives with an informed approach to the use of entheogens," Moulin-Franco said.

Colorado's national leadership in the advancement of psychedelics for therapeutic use serves as an excellent backdrop for the mission of The Open:Minds Expo. Training programs are featuring quite prominently, with live academic credential programming being offered by Bodhi Academy and Innate Path at The Expo over the weekend.

SOURCE The Open:Minds Expo