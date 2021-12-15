Denver to Ring in New Year With Massive Downtown Fireworks Display After Year-long COVID Delay

In addition to the returning outdoor fireworks, many of Denver's holiday traditions have resumed this year across the city including spectacular light displays, New Year's parties, festive events, blockbuster museum exhibitions and the 110-foot-tall Mile High Tree, brought to you by presenting sponsor Modelo USA®, the tallest digital tree in North America. Denver's indoor celebrations will look a little different this year with thorough safety precautions in place; visitors should check requirements via individual event sites beforehand.

Below are some great ideas worth considering to celebrate New Year's Eve in The Mile High City; for a full list and the latest safety measures go to the VISIT DENVER website.

DECADENCE NYE 2021

Colorado Convention Center, Dec. 30–31, 2021

America's biggest electronic New Year's celebration is the two-night event of the (end of the) year you won't want to miss! Featuring performances by Adventure Club B2B Bear Grillz, The Chainsmokers, Zeds Dead, Louis The Child and many more, Decadence is one of Denver's biggest New Year's Eve celebrations. General Admission, VIP and two-day passes are available.

NOON YEAR'S EVE

Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, Dec. 31

On New Year's Eve day, from 9am – 4pm, families can ring in 2022 with all the sights, sounds and excitement of Times Square at the Children's Museum's annual Noon Year's Eve event. The family-friendly celebration will have ball drops at 10am, noon and 2pm, as well as tasty treats, sock skating, sledding and fun surprises in the museum's brand-new winter experience, SNOW DAYS.

THE DROP AT MCGREGOR SQUARE

McGregor Square, Dec. 31, 2021

Ring in 2022 at Denver's downtown playground with your choice of two New Year's Eve parties. The Plaza Party at McGregor Square Plaza features an open bar, live DJ and photo booth as you count down to the ball drop on the massive 66-foot LED screen in the outdoor plaza. Head on in to Milepost Zero for a bite to eat. Or dress to impress at Midnight Rally at The Rally Hotel at McGregor Square, where you'll enjoy New Year's Eve in The Rally's expansive indoor lounge and outdoor terrace. Both parties are prime spots to enjoy McGregor Square's exclusive fireworks show.

NEW YEAR'S EVE GALA FEAT. SAME CLOTH

Dazzle, Dec. 31, 2021

Dazzle presents a special $120 per-person party package that includes a three-course New Year's Eve menu, live music by Same Cloth, dancing, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight to ring in 2022. Same Cloth is a Denver-based project led by prolific keyboardist Solomon J. Chapman Sr. and inventive vocalist JoFoKe. Embarking upon a new musical journey, this charismatic duo combines their peculiarities and perspectives to share meaningful art.

DENVER NEW YEAR'S EVE BLACK TIE PARTY 2022

Mile High Station, Dec. 31, 2021

The Denver New Years' Eve 2022 Black Tie Party features the longest open bar in Denver, with six hours of unlimited drinks. Attendees will also enjoy live music from incredible local cover bands and live DJs spinning top 40, EDM, old-school hip hop, R&B and all your favorite classics. The second floor will feature Las Vegas-style casino games and prizes for the top chip holder. Say cheese at the complimentary photo booth & get the perfect selfie in our NYE Selfie Room Experience designed to take some epic photos! When the clock strikes midnight there will be a giant 2,000 balloon drop on the main floor guaranteed to impress.

STUDIO 54 SOIREE: THE HAPPENINGS NYE 2022 SILENT DISCO

Forney Museum of Transportation, Dec. 31, 2021

Celebrate in the style of NYC's iconic underground theater movement. "The Happenings" of the 1960s and 1970s took dance parties to the streets and subways, so this year The Forney Museum of Transportation will host its first NYE extravaganza in a Studio 54-themed soiree to celebrate an immersive art and STEM experience. #ArtIsEverywhere installations and interactive experiences will fill the space as silent disco guests dance to the tunes of three different DJs playing three different genres. Pick your channel with your crew based on red, green and blue LED colors on the headphones.

RESOLUTION 2022 - DENVER NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

McNichols Civic Center Building, Dec. 31, 2021

For 12 years running, Resolution's guests have experienced a truly interactive, high-class, all-inclusive 21+ open-bar New Year's Eve celebration unlike anything else Denver has to offer! This year, Resolution is ringing in TWENTY22 with LED party favors, blacklight face paint, amazing festival style lighting and sound, immersive experiences with photo-ops, world-class club-style DJs and the pinnacle: a jaw-dropping midnight countdown featuring a giant balloon drop filled with $2022 in glowing $2 bills (why not!?), cryogenics, cold sparks and a laser light show, the likes of which have never been seen inside the beautiful McNichols Event Center & Art Gallery.

NYE HOTEL DEALS & PACKAGES

"Overnight Cabins" On The Union Station Orient Express New Year's Eve Party, The Crawford Hotel

The Denver Union Station New Year's Eve soirée will transport guests to an age of timeless nostalgia and boundless glamour inspired by the world's most iconic train. Beginning at 8:00 p.m., step aboard as we depart Venice for an enchanting adventure to arrive in Paris just before the stroke of midnight. Every guest aboard the Union Station Orient Express to 2022 will enjoy a glass of Chandon Brut bubbles for the grandest of midnight countdown toasts. After the party, take the elevator to your overnight cabin at The Crawford Hotel. Hotel guests will receive two complimentary Main Cabin tickets for each room reservation as well as the opportunity to purchase The Dining Car tickets at an exclusive discounted rate.

Catbird New Year's Eve Package, Catbird Hotel

RiNo's newest hotel, Catbird, is offering a New Year's Eve package that includes two tickets to the hotel's exclusive rooftop masquerade ball. The package includes two tickets to the New Year's Eve party with a heavy appetizer buffet, entertainment and premium open bar – plus one of the best views in the city of the downtown fireworks shows.

Midnight Rally, The Rally Hotel at McGregor Square

Countdown to 2022 at The Rally Hotel's expansive indoor lounge and private terrace party, where you can enjoy unlimited bites, top-shelf bar selections, exclusive entertainment and the McGregor Square fireworks show. Additionally, enjoy a bottle of bubbles in your guest room and some extra shut eye with a complimentary noon checkout on New Year's Day.

Capture It, Halcyon, A Hotel in Cherry Creek

Book the "Capture It" package and revel in the experiences that will make 2022 a year to remember. Arrive and receive your very own mini-Polaroid camera plus New Year's Eve party favors to add to the perfect NYE fun. Parking is included, so you can enjoy a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne in your room before you head out for your New Year's Eve celebration. Then, wake up determined and start 2022 with complimentary access to one of Cherry Creek's premier fitness studios with Halcyon's Wellness Passport —barre3, CorePower Yoga, Clmbr, SoulCycle, or TruFusion.

