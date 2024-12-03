Denver to the Slopes: Winter Park Express Expands for 2025, Creating a Seamless Gateway to Colorado's Adventures

New holiday and weekend service options, lowered price and added train cars make Colorado's mountains and winter adventure more accessible than ever

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winter Park Express, operated by Amtrak, announced in cooperation with the State of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Transportation, that that it will kick off the 2025 season with expanded service from Denver's Union Station for both dates and journey. Starting Thursday, January 9, 2025, the Winter Park Express will operate five days a week—Thursday through Monday—through March 31. The expanded service also includes special holiday dates from December 20-22 and December 27-29, 2024. The train will also add a stop in Fraser, five minutes west of Winter Park. Tickets for this year's Winter Park Express range from $19 - $39 and children 2-12 are eligible for 50% off base fares. These fare prices are 43% lower than previous years' fares and are now available.

With no need for a car, passengers can now travel directly from Denver International Airport or downtown Denver to the mountains and back, allowing more time for relaxation and adventure—whether it's a weekend getaway or a day trip to hit the slopes. Richard Scharf, President and CEO of VISIT DENVER, emphasized the significance of the Winter Park Express to the city's role as a gateway to the Rockies: "The Winter Park Express strengthens Denver's position as a hub for adventure in Colorado. With the convenience of direct train service from Denver International Airport and Union Station, visitors can enjoy a world-class ski resort or mountain town while still taking advantage of Denver's vibrant culture and amenities."

Winter Park Resort is two hours from Denver by train, making it a great option for spontaneous day trips. Skiers and snowboarders can leave Denver early in the morning, spend the day on the slopes and be back in the city by early evening, just in time for dinner at one of Denver's MICHELIN or James Beard award-winning restaurants.

"The Winter Park Express ski train has long been a beloved tradition for Colorado and guests from around the globe. It has demonstrated the desire from both residents and visitors for transportation options other than passenger vehicles. The Winter Park Express gives people another way to get to the slopes that's more scenic, sustainable and relaxing than getting in a car and driving," said Sky Foulkes, president of Winter Park Resort.

Winter Park is not just for skiing. Non-skiers can enjoy the charm of the mountain town, snow tubing, winter trails or the stunning scenery of the Fraser Valley. The expanded service now includes a stop at Fraser, offering convenient access to this quaint town and its surrounding attractions.

The Winter Park Express is designed to make the journey as enjoyable as the destination. The train features wide, reclining seats, large picture windows and a bi-level Sightseer Lounge for panoramic views of the Rockies. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase onboard, and skis, snowboards and other winter gear are transported at no extra charge.

With additional train cars, the train can now accommodate 402 passengers per trip, ensuring more people can take advantage of this unique and relaxing way to reach the mountains. Whether planning a full weekend getaway or a day on the slopes, the Winter Park Express access from Denver makes it easy to experience all that Colorado has to offer.

Tickets between Denver Union Station (station code: DEN) to Winter Park Resort (station code: WPR) and Fraser (station code: WIP) can be purchased at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress and the Amtrak app. The train departs Denver at 7 a.m. and arrives at the resort at 9 a.m. The return trip departs Winter Park Resort at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Denver at 6:40 p.m. All times Mountain. Denver Union Station is served by the Regional Transportation District's commuter trains from Denver International Airport as well as light rail, local or intercity buses, ride-sharing services and taxis.

Customers in groups of up to eight can purchase Winter Park Express tickets at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress and the Amtrak app. Customers in groups of 9-14 can call 800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245) to make a reservation. Groups of 15 or more—including requests for exclusive railcar occupancy—should fill out this form. For more information about group travel, call 800-USA-1GRP (1-800-872-1477) weekdays 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. MT, or email [email protected].

Lift tickets and other passes can be purchased directly from the Winter Park Resort website. Winter Park Resort is an Alterra Mountain Company property and its Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

