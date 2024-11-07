DENVER WALLS Street Art Festival Celebrates Successful Second Year in the RiNo Art District

International Mural Festival Brings Global Talent, Local Artists, and Community

Together to Celebrate Street Art and Paint 13 New Murals in the RiNo Art District

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENVER WALLS, a first-generation, female-owned mural festival that is part of the globally renowned WORLD WIDE WALLS, welcomed thousands to the RiNo Art District earlier this month for its second annual celebration of street art culture and community. With support from partners like VISIT DENVER, the mural festival continues to gain recognition as a premier event showcasing Denver's evolving art scene.

Mr. B Baby Painting at DENVER WALLS 2024 Courtesy of @dittlo_ @weareprophecy @justinebean @matt.tarro @dillydally.ing

"Watching DENVER WALLS evolve over the last few years from an idea into a beloved community event that celebrates Denver's street art scene is such a tremendous feeling," said Ally Grimm (aka A.L. Grime), a Denver-based artist spearheading the festival. "It's an honor to work with the RiNo Art District on this event, and we're so grateful for the overwhelming support from attendees, artists, and sponsors this year."

Presented by the RiNo Art District, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to fostering a welcoming, creative community where a diversity of artists, residents and businesses thrive, the four-day festival helped draw in thousands of visitors to the District to experience 13 new murals painted by 16 local, national, and international artists (a map of all new DENVER WALLS murals from this year and last year can be found here.)

"DENVER WALLS is a perfect example of how art can transform spaces and bring people together from all walks of life," said Alye Sharp, Executive Director, RiNo BID + GID at the RiNo Art District. "Along with showcasing incredible public art, DENVER WALLS plays a vital role in strengthening the local economy by attracting visitors to the District to support our neighborhood businesses––from galleries and retailers to restaurants and breweries––ensuring the creative economy in RiNo continues to thrive."

Thanks to the festival's visibility and support from organizations like VISIT DENVER, DENVER WALLS has gained attention as a cultural highlight that draws both residents and visitors alike to experience Denver's vibrant street art scene.

In addition to live mural painting, visitors to the District were able to engage with DENVER WALLS through a variety of community events and activities celebrating street art and emerging technologies that enhance the art viewing experience. This included a sold-out Secret Walls Academy drawing workshop, led by DENVER WALLS artist Birdcap, and a sold-out live 3-on-3 paint battle with Secret Walls at Blue Moon. Another highlight of the festival was an exclusive viewing of WET PAINT, a gallery show at RedLine Contemporary Art Center highlighting the history of graffiti that featured 100 artists from around the world. The exhibit drew 1,000 attendees, with over a third of the artwork sold that night.

"We're proud to partner with this year's DENVER WALLS festival to create such a unique experience for our patrons," said Peter Smith, Marketing Director at Blue Moon Brewery in RiNo. "We hope everyone takes some time to visit our brewery to enjoy Ledania's stunning new mural, and enjoy some food and beer before heading out to see the rest of the incredible art that DENVER WALLS brought to our neighborhood. We are thrilled to have such a captivating mural from such a talented Latina artist."

Saturday's Closing Party for DENVER WALLS brought together local art, music, and culture, including 50 local art vendors, a cash-for-tricks skate competition hosted by 303 Boards on a custom mini skate park painted by Birdcap and Chris Haven, and an artist talk with Anna Charney, Patrick Kane McGregor, and Birdcap. Attendees enjoyed interactive experiences such as custom inflatables by Birdcap, an augmented reality sculpture garden by Illust with works from eight artists, free coloring books featuring murals by DENVER WALLS artists (sponsored by Meow Wolf), and all-ages activities led by Fruits of Our Labor and local artist Sofia Ramirez (sponsored by Children's Hospital Colorado). The event also offered live music on the Dem Deya Sound System and a beer garden and lounge hosted by Fireside at Five and Sipp Hospitality Marketing. The festival also showcased two nights of projection mapping on five murals by three projection mapping teams, including WAVEFORM.exp, Deep Space Drive-In, and Lightbrush.

DENVER WALLS is made possible by the support of presenting sponsor RiNo Art District and sponsors Blue Moon RiNo, Catbird Hotel, COZ, Livewell Animal Hospital RiNo, McCaffery Inc., Monster Energy, Montana Cans, OZ Architecture, RedLine Contemporary Art Center, Sunstate Equipment Rentals, Viega LLC, 303Boards, Children's Hospital Colorado, EDENS, Fireside At Five, FLORA RiNo, Green Spaces Co, Guiry's, Home Depot, Hines, Liquid Death, Meow Wolf Denver, SIPP Hospitality Marketing, Westword, Best Buds RiNo, Bloomberg Connects, CAMBRiA RiNo, Denver Graffiti Tour, GBSM, Graco Paint Sprayer, The Heidi Cox Team, Barcelona Wine Bar, The Coffee Ban, Corsica Wine Bar, Denver Central Market, Grüvi, Improper City, The Infinite Monkey Theorem, Liquid Death, Mile High Tikka Express, Mister Oso, New Belgium Brewing, Odie B's, Ratio Beerworks, Shake Shack, Lost Sailor Leather, Night Quill, Veritas Cannabis, Zibra Paint.

To see this year's completed murals and learn more about DENVER WALLS, visit denverwalls.com and follow the festival on social media @DenverWallsFestival.

About DENVER WALLS

This international series of festivals was created by Jasper Wong in an effort to beautify cities and cultivate a bridge between local artists and their communities. DENVER WALLS will become a part of the globally recognized WORLD WIDE WALLS (FKA Pow! Wow!) series of street art events, which since 2010 has brought murals to public spaces in 25 international cities like Honolulu, Seoul, Washington DC, Taipei, Doha, and Tokyo. Because of its global presence, WORLD WIDE WALLS has become the top of the mural festival programs. Spaces in the festival are highly sought after by artists and tourists alike. DENVER WALLS will be woman and first-generation-owned with local artist Ally Grimm (A.L. Grime) spearheading the project. She aims to bring her passion for arts, technology, and equality to the project to reimagine the possibilities for street art in our city. To learn more about DENVER WALLS, follow on Instagram, TikTok, and Threads at @denverwallsfestival, or Facebook and Twitter at @denverwallsfest.

About RiNo Art District

The RiNo Art District is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a welcoming, creative community where a diversity of artists, residents and businesses thrive. The district is inclusive of five historical neighborhoods: Globeville-Elyria-Swansea, Five Points and Cole. Over the last decade, the RiNo Art District has helped form both a Business Improvement District (BID) and General Improvement District (GID) and a community arts educational nonprofit (Keep RiNo Wild) to support the local community. Together, the RiNo Art District family of organizations fund and support the Denver community through advocacy, infrastructure improvements, artist support, community programming, business support, and events. To learn more, please visit rinoartdistrict.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram at @rinoartdistrict and Twitter at @rinoart.

About WORLD WIDE WALLS

Founded as a homegrown and independent art festival, WORLD WIDE WALLS (FKA POW! WOW!) is recognized as one of the most premier and well curated mural festivals in the world. With a core mission to beautify, educate and bring people together, each multi-day festival brings international and local artists together to create murals and celebrate all forms of art, culture and music. While the murals are a centerpiece of WORLD WIDE WALLS, the festival is so much more than paint, markers and aerosol cans. Festivities are populated by museum exhibitions, schools of art and music, workshops, block parties and concerts, with past musical performances from The Green, Steve Aoki, Eminem, and Logic. In addition to being an internationally relevant art festival, WORLD WIDE WALLS wonderfully showcases each city that it is in. Whether it be Hawaii, Long Beach, Washington D.C., Worcester, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, San Jose, Guam, Rotterdam, Israel, Nepal, Antelope Valley, etc., WORLD WIDE WALLS highlights the area artists, restaurants, stores and communities that make each host city special and unique.

