Denver Wine Merchant, a Wine Shop Owned and Operated by Two Experienced Sommeliers, Is Now Open Near Downtown Denver

DENVER, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Wine Merchant is a new wine shop owned and operated by Sally Stewart and Steven Washuta, two experienced sommeliers that are bringing their years of experience in fine dining restaurants to a boutique retail shop in the heart of Denver. The duo carefully selects every bottle in the shop and expertly recommends the perfect wine for any occasion. They aim to be the personal sommeliers for anyone looking to elevate their wine experience at home.

Denver Wine Merchant carries wine, beers, and spirits not easily found elsewhere in Colorado, and they stock everything from collectible vintages to classy barware for the home. They also offer more than two dozen wines for under $14 with an emphasis on affordable natural wines. Sally and Steven both have experience working directly with wine collectors and aspire to be the go-to source for building a wine cellar in the Denver area.

Opening Denver Wine Merchant is the result of years worth of brainstorming for Sally and Steven. Their vision has come to life with the opening of the store in the fall, and part of that vision was creating a welcoming atmosphere that feels more like a cocktail bar than a typical liquor store. The space includes an upgraded sound system, a selection of vinyl records, and a lounge that is home to in-store tastings on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The wine shop is in downtown Denver, just off the Park Ave exit on I-25 and minutes away from RiNo, the Highlands, and Sunnyside neighborhoods. Along with in-store shopping they have built a user-friendly website that displays live inventory and allows for pick up, shipping, and local delivery orders. The website is denverwinemerchant.com and they have an active Instagram profile @denverwinemerchant which features recipes with wine pairings, news, and plenty of Aldo the shop cat content.

Hours: Sunday 11 am-7 pm, Monday-Tuesday 12 pm-8 pm, Wednesday-Saturday 11 am-9 pm

Location: 3911 Fox Street. Denver, CO 80216

Phone: 303-433-4020

Email: [email protected]

