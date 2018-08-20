Denver's Fall Events Will Leave Visitors Wanting More Hours in Their Day

"The city is full of excitement as the list of events going on around Denver continues to grow, " says Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau. "The anticipation for major events like the Grandoozy music festival and Great American Beer Festival is palpable, Denver's museums are set to host unforgettable exhibits, and the city continues to shine as a year-round cultural epicenter."

Below are some of the events taking place around Denver this fall; for a complete list of events, exhibition descriptions and hotel deals, please check out the VISIT DENVER website.

Blockbuster Exhibitions



LAST CHANCE: Dead Sea Scrolls, Denver Museum of Nature & Science (through September 3)



The regional premiere of the exhibition that has captivated millions around the world is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see authentic Dead Sea Scrolls, ancient manuscripts that include the oldest known Biblical documents dating back over 2,000 years. The scrolls are dramatically presented featuring carefully regulated individual chambers, along with the full English translation. In addition, the largest collection of artifacts from the Holy Land ever assembled for display allows guests to explore the traditions, beliefs and iconic objects of ancient Israel that continue to impact world cultures today, including inscriptions and seals, weapons, stone carvings, terra cotta figurines, coins, shoes, textiles, mosaics, ceramics and jewelry.

LAST CHANCE: Pixelated: Sculpture by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens (through September 23)



Pixelated: Sculpture by Mike Whiting explores the relationships between the natural world and the artificial world of digital media. Whiting's sculptures also represent the intersection of two distinct visual styles: 8-bit pixel graphics—which have enjoyed a recent resurgence in games like Minecraft—and minimalist sculpture. Technological limitations in early video games reduced the graphics to simplified shapes, while the minimalist art movement created artworks that purposely lacked detail. Pixelated investigates the opposite intents of these two artistic approaches that result in a strikingly similar visual outcome.

Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker, Denver Art Museum (September 16, 2018 – January 6, 2019)



The Denver Art Museum will be the sole venue for Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker, which will showcase more than 100 prints, drawings, and paintings from Rembrandt van Rijn's career spanning from 1625 to 1665. Unforgettable images of biblical, portrait, allegory, still life, landscape and genre artworks of the time demonstrate the mastery that cemented Rembrandt as one of the greatest artists in history. The exhibition will show how Rembrandt used his view of the world around him to fuel his artistic journey and will give a deeper understanding of his working habits as an artist, and moreover, as a printmaker.

¡Cuba!, Denver Museum of Nature & Science (October 26, 2018 – January 20, 2019)



¡Cuba! explores the dynamic culture and abundant biodiversity of the Caribbean's largest island. Although its complex politics and vibrant music have primarily attracted the attention of the world, Cuba is also home to the unexpected. It is a place of stunning contrasts: mysterious caves and bright boulevards, sweltering fields and cool forests, hard challenges and high energy. This lively experience—presented in English and Spanish—takes a close look at the people, landscapes, unique species, and daily life of this intriguing country.

Dior: From Paris to the World, Denver Art Museum (November 19, 2018 – March 3, 2019)



Denver Art Museum will host the U.S. debut of the renowned exhibition, Dior: From Paris to the World, this fall and winter. Surveying more than 70 years of the House of Dior's legacy and influence, the exhibit features a selection of 150 haute couture dresses, accessories, photos, original sketches, and archival material. Curated by Denver Art Museum's Florence Müller, it will trace the history of the iconic haute couture fashion house, its founder, Christian Dior, and the subsequent artistic directors who carried Dior's vision into the 21st century.

Fall Events



CRUSH, RiNo Art District (September 3 – 9)



For about a week each fall, CRUSH (Creative Rituals Under Social Harmony) organizes artists, in partnership with local businesses, to splash color and concepts across the RiNo (River North) Art District through the use of mural art. The event has become a platform for artists from around the world to gather, create and share ideas and techniques, all to the delight of some 20,000 spectators and visitors. Started in 2010 as a low-key gathering, CRUSH is quickly becoming one of the largest street art festivals in the world, accumulating popular acclaim and formal accolades.

Denver Food + Wine Festival, various Denver locations (September 4 – 9)



Denver Food + Wine Festival is a multi-day extravaganza of food, wine and spirits education and tastings around the city – from Pepsi Center to the Stanley Marketplace to the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park. Events include Dinner Under the Stars, a Culinary Cinema Series, SHAKE DOWN (a cocktail event) and the signature event, The Grand Tasting.

CineLatino, Sie FilmCenter (September 6 – 9)



CineLatino is a 4-day cultural celebration of Latino Cinema at Sie FilmCenter. The Denver Film Society will celebrate the culture with premieres, interactive projects, receptions and special events. Families will be treated to New York Children's Film Festival's special presentation ¡Viva Kid Films! featuring animated, documentary and live action films from Mexico. Attendees will also observe the power of narrative in film ranging from the comical to the serendipitous and dramatic.

Grandoozy, Overland Park Golf Course (September 14 – 16)



This September, Denver will host the first-ever Grandoozy – the latest large-scale festival from Superfly, the producers of the wildly popular Outside Lands and Bonnaroo. Headliners include 2018 Pulitzer Prize Winner Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder, and the festival will also host The Chainsmokers, Logic, Sturgill Simpson, Miguel, Phoenix, Young the Giant, St. Vincent, The War on Drugs, Ty Dolla $ign, Kelela, Denver locals Tennis, and many more on multiple stages over weekend. Grandoozy will also showcase Denver's arts and culinary scene and love of the outdoors with multiple experiences throughout the festival grounds.

Denver Beer Fest, various Denver locations (September 14 – 22)



Denver Beer Fest is a nine-day celebration leading up to the Great American Beer Festival – the largest beer festival in the world. The 10th annual Denver Beer Fest will feature dozens of beer-related events at area breweries, restaurants, tap houses and attractions around the city. From firkin tappings to midnight beer brunches to tap takeovers to a beer street party, there is an event for every type of beer lover.

Great American Beer Festival, Colorado Convention Center (September 20 – 22)



Great American Beer Festival is the largest beer festival in the world; and each year, it represents the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served – in both a public tasting event plus a private competition. The festival, which takes place at the Colorado Convention Center, brings together brewers and offers diverse beers from across the nation.

Doors Open Denver, various Denver locations (September 22 – 23)



Doors Open Denver is an annual two-day event put on by the Denver Architectural Foundation that provides opportunities to explore the city and create meaningful connections to the built environment. Moving from April to September in 2018, the event inspires the community to connect through self- or expert-guided tours of the city's unique spaces, including high-profile, historic and artistic feats of architecture and design.

Denver Film Festival, various Denver locations (October 31 – November 11)



Denver Film Festival showcases blockbusters, documentaries, shorts and independent films at a variety of venues around the city. This festival, the largest film celebration in the Rocky Mountain Region, sells more than 55,000 tickets to more than 250 films. The event is hosted by the Denver Film Society, who works to promote film as both an art form and a civic forum.

Denver Arts Week, various Denver locations (November 2 – 10)



This is a nine-day celebration of all things art in The Mile High City, featuring more than 300 events at a wide variety of art galleries, museums, theaters and concert halls, many of which are deeply discounted. It celebrates Denver's vibrant arts and culture scene....visual arts, theater, music, film, museums, dance, opera comedy, history and heritage! Event programs include several free admission days to the city's finest museums and discounted ticket prices to explore the performing arts scene.

Performing Arts



Beautiful — The Carole King Musical, Ellie Caulkins Opera house (September 4 – 9)



This Tony Award-winning musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music; she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Oklahoma!, Stage Theatre (September 7 – October 14)



With a spring in their step and a song in their hearts, cowboys, farmers and travelling salesmen alike have chased their destinies to a land that promises everything they could hope for: love, opportunity and a brighter future. The first collaboration by the legendary team of Rodgers and Hammerstein became a landmark musical for its rollicking music and stunning dance numbers, and this will showcase an overlooked piece of American history as one small community stakes its claim on a place that is full of hope.

Colorado Symphony: Bernstein's 100th Anniversary, Levitt Pavilion (September 9)



In the Colorado Symphony's Levitt Pavilion debut, they continue the centennial celebration of renowned composer Leonard Bernstein's birth with a program highlighting spirited pieces performed by the Colorado Symphony's brass and percussion. Music Director Brian Buerkle leads the ensemble through some of Bernstein's most beloved works in a tribute fit for the world-wide celebration of the composer, conductor, educator, musician and humanitarian.

Dear Evan Hansen, Buell Theatre (September 25 – October 13)



Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. The Washington Post calls Dear Evan Hansen "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history."

Love Never Dies, Buell Theatre (October 23 – 28)



This story of boundless love, full of passion and drama, is the sequel to Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, one of the most successful musicals of all time, which has now been seen by more than 130 million people worldwide and is the winner of more than 50 international awards. Love Never Dies is a dazzling production, which takes audiences on a thrilling rollercoaster ride of intrigue, obsession and romance.

Lord of the Dance, Paramount Theatre (November 1)



Michael Flatley is an accomplished dancer, flautist, actor, director and producer. Over the past two decades he has created, directed, produced and starred in several successful shows including Lord of the Dance, Feet of Flames, Celtic Tiger and his latest show Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games, which he took to London's West End and Broadway. Over the past 20 years his Lord of the Dance show has broken box office records all over the world.

Breakin' Convention, Buell Theatre (November 3 & 4)



Breakin' Convention is the world's biggest festival of hip hop dance theatre showcasing the very best from around the world and around the corner. This is an awe-inspiring weekend of exceptional performances from world champion b-boy crews, cutting edge street dance companies and more – live on stage. Spilling off stage and taking over the whole building, dance workshops, graffiti, DJs and freestyle sessions create an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Come From Away, Buell Theatre (November 13 – 25)



Broadway's Come From Away takes the audience into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. This breathtaking new musical was written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and it is helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.

Concerts



Lawn Concerts and Free Days, Clyfford Still Museum (September 7)



Considered one of the most important painters of the 20th century, Clyfford Still was among the first generation of Abstract Expressionist artists who developed a new and powerful approach to painting in the years immediately following World War II. The Clyfford Still Museum opened in 2011 in Denver's burgeoning Golden Triangle Creative District. In appreciation of the citizens who support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), and in the spirit of community engagement, the Clyfford Still Museum offers free admission on select days throughout the year. This fall September 28 is a free day; and the museum is also offering a free lawn concert September 7, featuring folk rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Kyle Emerson.

Pepsi Center Headline Concerts (various dates)



The Pepsi Center has some popular artists visiting in the fall months. Some artists performing at the state-of-the-art facility will include eleven-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars on September 8th, rapper Childish Gambino on October 9th, and singers/songwriters Christina Aguilera on October 19th and Josh Groban on October 30th.

Sting & Shaggy, Fillmore Auditorium (October 5)



Sting, lead vocalist from The Police, formed a combination of new wave rock with elements of jazz, reggae, new-age, and more with Jamaican pop king Shaggy to create a memorable 2018 Fall tour that is not to be missed.

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series (various dates through October 26)



Recently named to the National Historic Register, Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre is a world-famous outdoor concert and recreation venue located approximately 30 minutes from Denver. Red Rocks is recognized for its star-studded concert roster, stunning scenery and ambience. Fall headliners include Illenium, The Revivalists, Little Big Town, and Big Gigantic. The full calendar for the Summer Concert Series and event schedules can be found online.

John Prine w/Nathaniel Rateliff, Buell Theatre (November 10)



Legendary singer, songwriter and performer John Prine will visit Denver after releasing his highly anticipated new album, The Tree of Forgiveness, on April 13. Produced by Grammy Award-winning Dave Cobb, the album is Prine's first featuring new material in over 13 years. Prine will headline a concert this November featuring special guest Nathaniel Rateliff, a Denver-based American singer and songwriter, whose influences are described as folk, Americana and vintage rhythm & blues and whose debut album, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, quickly climbed the charts in 2015.

