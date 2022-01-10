Denver's Largest Real Estate Event, "The Next Big Thing," Will Feature Keynote Ryan Serhant of Million Dollar Listing New York

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rueth Team, the No. 1 loan originator in Colorado and No. 1 producer at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation nationally, will host "The Next Big Thing," an industry-wide event featuring leaders and pioneers to discuss the future of real estate and how real estate professionals will define success. The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 at The Denver Marriott Westminster and is open for registration.

Register today: www.TheNextBigThingColorado.com

Over the course of the two-day event, 28 industry experts will discuss topics that are currently shaking up the real estate industry including but not limited to, the merging of Denver commercial and residential markets, harnessing tomorrow's technology, the real future of real estate and the millennial attraction. Nicole Rueth, Producing Branch Manager and SVP of The Rueth Team, will host The Lending Landscape in 2022: Rate Projections and Market Outlook discussion on Thursday, January 20 at 3:30 p.m.

"The past two years have been anything but easy and while we are grateful for what the past has taught us, 'The Next Big Thing' offers the opportunity for attendees to not only build comradery within the industry but forecast the market, anticipate the landscape and prepare for the future," said Rueth. "Our team is thrilled to host this event and we are looking forward to welcoming 450 industry professionals later this month to build connection and instill inspiration for 2022."

Headlining the event is keynote speaker, Ryan Serhant, real estate broker, CEO and founder of SERHANT., a vertically integrated mega brokerage comprising an in-house film studio, education arm, marketing division and technology platform. He is also a best-selling author and star of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing New York" and "Sell It Like Serhant."

Registration for the event is now open and tickets are available for purchase here. Tickets are $497 through January 19. Tickets will be available day of the event for $597.

For additional details on "The Next Big Thing" or The Rueth Team, please visit www.theruethteam.com.

About The Rueth Team

Founded in 2013, The Rueth Team of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Denver's top mortgage company, is committed to solving the lack of wealth problem in this country, by educating consumers and introducing them to the most effective and available wealth-building opportunities in America: real estate. Led by Nicole Rueth, Producing Branch Manager, SVP and one of the top 200 Mortgage Advisors in the country, The Rueth Team supports those who seek their help with trusted advice, proven strategies, and an unwavering dedication to deliver excellence regardless of the difficulties that may arise. Since inception, The Rueth Team has assisted Denver area homeowners and agents looking to build wealth with buying homes, refinancing, property investment and agent education. Regarded as the No. 1 loan originator in Colorado and No. 1 producer at Fairway Mortgage nationally, The Rueth Team is enthusiastically committed to providing the gateway into real estate heightened by remarkable client experience.

For more information on The Rueth Team, please visit https://www.theruethteam.com/.

