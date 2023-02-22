Denver's Month of Photography Festival is Back and Bigger Than Ever, with More Than 125 Events at 65 Spaces in Denver, Boulder, and Beyond

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Month of Photography Denver is back in March 2023 – and that means you can enjoy an incredible amount of outstanding photography at more than 60 spaces in Denver and beyond, from big museums to galleries to coffee shops. Most events are free to attend.

Andy Warhol by John Bonath, Courtesy of Colorado Photographic Arts Center Mirror Lake by Ansel Adams, Courtesy of Colorado Photographic Arts Center. This image will be exhibited in CPAC's Month of Photography Denver Festival show, Looking Back, Moving Forward: Permanent Collection Highlights.

Presented by the Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC) – a nonprofit institution dedicated exclusively to the art of photography since 1963 -- the festival includes works by more than 500 local, national, and international artists, making it one of the most important platforms for photography in the Western U.S. The 2023 events marks the 9th iteration of the festival, which was founded in 2004 by Denver-based artist Mark Sink and is now run by CPAC.

With more than 125 exhibitions, artist talks, receptions, workshops, and events, there's something for everyone.

With so much amazing photography on display, where to start?

Visit denvermop.org, to browse the Event Calendar or search by date, artist, subject, neighborhood, or event type. View an Event Map to find events near you.

There's no better place to start your MOP journey than at festival HQ, the Colorado Photographic Arts Center (1070 Bannock Street in Denver's Golden Triangle Creative District). To celebrate MOP and the organization's 60th Anniversary, CPAC is exhibiting a curated selection of images from its Permanent Collection that haven't been shown to the public in decades.

Get an overview of photographic history while enjoying works by masters such as Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham, Judy Dater, and Jerry Uelsmann; prints by Colorado photographers like Hal Gould, Kristen Sink, and Ewing Stiffler; and contemporary works by Zora Murff, Greer Muldowney, and Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman.

While you're there, pick up a printed guide to get your bearings, or download a PDF at denvermop.org/printed-guide/.

Looking Back, Moving Forward: Permanent Collection Highlights

February 17 – April 15 (Free)

Opening Reception and MOP Kickoff: Saturday, March 4, 5 – 8 pm (Free)

The 2023 Month of Photography Denver Festival is presented by the Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the understanding and appreciation of excellent photography through year-round exhibitions, education, and community outreach since 1963 (cpacphoto.org). Location: 1070 Bannock St., Denver 80204.

Month of Photography Denver was founded in 2004 by Denver-based artist Mark Sink. Since 2021, the festival has been organized and presented by CPAC. The 2023 festival will be the 9th iteration of the event. MOP is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the David & Laura Merage Foundation, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, SCFD (Scientific and Cultural Facilities District), Colorado Creative Industries, Denver Arts & Venues, and The Morgan Family Legacy Foundation.

