Denyce Graves Foundation to Present Symposium 2024

BALTIMORE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University is set to welcome visiting classical voice students from all over the United States to its Baltimore campus for an intensive voice symposium. This weekend-long conference is part of Shared Voices, a collaboration between fourteen HBCUs and leading conservatories designed to foster a more diverse classical vocal arts landscape. The event will be led by Peabody faculty member, Emmy® and Grammy® award-winning, world-renowned opera star Denyce Graves and presented by The Denyce Graves Foundation.

The three-day showcase will include masterclasses, workshops, simulated auditions, and opportunities to engage with artists and industry experts like composer & pianist Damien Sneed, conductor Robert Spano, The Juilliard School Vocal Arts Artistic Director Brian Zeger, and Washington National Opera Artistic Director Francesca Zambello. There will also be a kickoff concert on Friday, the 27th featuring acclaimed countertenor and THE VOICE, Season 19 contestant John Holiday.

The events will be public (with registration) and will also be live streamed. To register and learn more visit https://www.thedenycegravesfoundation.org/symposium24.

As a nonprofit organization anchored at the intersection of social justice, American history, and the arts, DGF seeks to expand the public's understanding of the rich, multicultural history of classical music by bringing the stories of our nation's hidden musical figures to light.

This is achieved through collaboration and alliance with renowned chroniclers, presenters and educators in history and culture, including The Smithsonian Institution, The Metropolitan Opera, Library of Congress, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center, as well as with some of America's elite Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Conservatories, and Schools of Music.

Founded by Emmy® and Grammy® award-winning, world-renowned opera star Denyce Graves, DGF celebrates trailblazing musicians, music educators, and composers of color through community engagement programs, concerts and presentations, creation of new works of art, establishment of young artist development training and more, as well as via social and traditional media. The Foundation sets the stage for true representation in American vocal arts by providing opportunities, access and exposure, that all singers need to take ownership of their talent and shape their own fulfilling careers. For more information, visit www.thedenycegravesfoundation.org.

