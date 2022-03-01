Denzel Washington to Discuss Hollywood and Faith at T.D. Jakes' International Leadership Summit

Washington, who is also a producer and director, is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation and holds the title as the most Oscar-nominated Black man of all time. Washington has 10 Academy Award nominations under his belt, including one this year for his work in The Tragedy of Macbeth . In 2019, Washington was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award, one of the highest honors for a career in film . At the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, he received the Cecil B. deMille Award for lifetime achievement, which is bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

In addition to the Academy Award nomination for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Washington expanded his directorial portfolio in 2021 with A Journal for Jordan, starring Michael B. Jordan. Washington has previously directed the films Antwone Fisher (2002), The Great Debaters (2007) and Fences (2016).

"Denzel Washington's career is unrivaled—both on and off the screen, his passion for impacting the world shines through," said Jakes. "Denzel's wisdom, business prowess, and ability to mentor and mobilize has indelibly influenced the world, and I am honored to welcome him to the International Leadership Summit."

Jakes has spent the last 45 years serving and inspiring people on a global scale. In addition to his role as Bishop of The Potter's House, Jakes is a philanthropist, an educator, a real estate developer and a respected leader in the international business community. The annual International Leadership Summit will provide visionaries and leaders with the tools they need to become "master builders" who can construct a solid foundation and revolutionize the way they lead in an ever-changing world. Guests from 19 countries have registered to attend the summit, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Namibia, Kenya, South Africa and Switzerland.

Other speakers at this year's conference include Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, business tycoon Janice Bryant Howroyd, author and political commentator Van Jones, pastor Joel Osteen, and other key figures in business, entertainment, nonprofit and faith arenas. Registration for the conference is open at ThisIsILS.org. Attendees may join virtually or in person.

About the International Leadership Summit

Founded by philanthropist, educator, real estate developer and global leader T.D. Jakes, the International Leadership Summit is an annual transformative conference. Since 2011, the conference has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs and leaders with the tools to become successful in for-profit and not-for-profit industries. Previous speakers include Tyler Perry, John Maxwell, Byron Allen, Cynthia Marshall and David Steward III.

About Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is an actor, director and producer. Washington received his first Academy Award for the historical war drama Glory (1987) and his second for his portrayal of the corrupt cop in the crime thriller, Training Day (2001). He won a Tony Award for his performance in Fences during his return to Broadway in 2010. Washington earned his first Oscar Nomination for Cry Freedom (1987), as South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko. He most recently was honored with the AFI Life Achievement award, one of the highest honors for a career in film.

