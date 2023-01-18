Deodorants Market to Observe Utmost Growth of USD 119.24 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Industry Growth Outlook

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Deodorants Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. To prepare Deodorants market research report, certain steps are to be followed for collecting, recording and analysing market data. The rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications. Along with competitive analysis of the key players, this Deodorants report also serves with complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology. Moreover, for the businesses, it is the most important to get knowhow of consumer's demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product which can be studied via this Deodorants report.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in this Deodorants market report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the deodorants market is expected to reach USD 119.24 billion by 2030, which is USD 77.23 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

A deodorant is a product applied on the body to prevent form body odour owing to bacterial breakdown of perspiration in the groin, foot, armpits and in some other cases such as vaginal secretions. A subclass of deodorants named antiperspirants. This antiperspirants are used to prevent form sweating itself in human body, usually by blocking sweat glands. Numerous deodorant allow sweating and prevent bacterial action on body sweat, thus human sweat only has an evident smell when bacteria decay it.

Deodorants are scent products humans use to change bacterial growth into fresh smelling, creating odor in the body. Deodorants play an essential role in preventing bacterial breakdown. Moreover, growth in awareness regarding the benefit of therapeutic fragrances and innovative product are the main drivers for the global demand for herbal and organic deodorant. Moreover, an increase in health consciousness towards aluminum toxicity present in deodorant is expected to further increase the deodorant market's growth.

Recent Development

In 2021, Henkel prolonged their partnership with Quad Industries to hasten printed electronics solutions. With this partnership, they will deliver support and capacities for prototyping, creating technological value and printed electronics solutions across many industries.

to hasten printed electronics solutions. With this partnership, they will deliver support and capacities for prototyping, creating technological value and printed electronics solutions across many industries. In 2020, Hindustan Unilever drove a new brand in natural segment named Nature Protect. After beauty, skin and hair care, this will be the 4th brand in herbal portfolio, or HUL's naturals. Specialists say that HUL is filling "white spaces" and tapping areas with substantial consumer momentum.

Some of the major players operating in the Deodorants market are:

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited ( Germany )

) Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Unilever (U.K.)

Coty Inc. (U.S.)

Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) Beiersdorf ( Germany )

) L'Oreal Groups ( France )

) The Avon Company (U.K.)

L'Occitane International S.A. ( France )

) Elsa's (U.S.)

Speick Naturkosmetik ( Germany )

) Weleda ( Switzerland )

) Laverana GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) EO Products. (U.S.)

Lavanila (U.S.)

REVLON (U.S.)

Estée Lauder Companies (U.S.)

Calvin Klein (U.S.)

(U.S.) Burberry (U.K.)

Dior ( France )

) Giorgio Armani S .p.A ( Italy )

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Deodorants market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Deodorants Market

Market Dynamics: Deodorants Market

Rising demand for deodorant among women

In last few years, women did not have enough options to explore the variety of fragrances and deodorant which has assigned for them. As a result of increasing population, the preferences of deodorant among women are highly forcing the deodorant company to think about this in other perceptions. The introduction of new variety of products, their types in fragrance are increasing the options for choices owing to the demand and sales of deodorants expected to drive the market growth.

Increasing demand for organic deodorant

The personal hygiene gaining more importance during the forecast period owing to this increased demand for natural and organic products, which has also substantially augmented the demand for the organic deodorant. Skin allergies and many other side effects which has caused by the usage of chemical based product have also seen an increase in demand for organic deodorant. This has driven the popularity of natural deodorant and also the market growth rate.

Key Industry Segmentation: Deodorants Market

Products

Spray

Creams

Roll-On

Others

Packaging Material

Metal

Plastic

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Retail

Others

End User

Men

Women

Regional Analysis/Insights: Deodorants Market

The countries covered in the deodorants market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the deodorants market in terms of revenue and market share due to the increasing prevalence of numerous deodorant manufacturers and the people inclined more towards a hygienic lifestyle in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 owing to the increasing procuring power of the people coupled with growing economic growth in this region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Deodorants Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Deodorants Market, By Products

8. Global Deodorants Market, By Packaging Material

9. Global Deodorants Market, By End User

10. Global Deodorants Market, By Distribution Channel

11. Global Deodorants Market, By Region

12. Global Deodorants Market: Company Landscape

13. SWOT Analyses

14. Company Profile

15. Questionnaires

16. Related Reports

