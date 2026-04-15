Deoleo Achieves 2030 Recycled Plastic Target Five Years Early

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deoleo, the world's No. 1 olive oil company, has presented its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining the primary environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress achieved during the last fiscal year. The firm thus demonstrates that the growth driven by its new roadmap, "EVOO-lution," is advancing in full harmony with its purpose, "Caring for what cares for you."

A Firm Commitment to Circular Economy and Decarbonization

Food is served with Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil Rich Taste bottle in the middle of the table

The circular economy and industrial efficiency have consolidated as structural pillars for Deoleo's ESG strategy. According to its Report, the company has incorporated 40% recycled plastic (rPET) in its bottles, representing an increase of 15 percentage points compared to 2024 and a five-year advance on the 2030 goal. This type of plastic consumes 70% less energy and 90% less water; furthermore, this progress has led to a net reduction of 7.6% in plastic waste, with 79% of Deoleo's bottles now being recyclable. At the industrial level, the consolidation of its "Zero Waste" model has allowed for the recovery and "second life" of 94.4% of the waste generated at its Alcolea and Tavarnelle factories.

Regarding the decarbonization of the value chain —and adding the role of olive trees as carbon sinks (for every liter of oil, olive trees absorb 10.7 kg of CO2) —Deoleo has secured a 30.3% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) compared to 2022. This has avoided the emission of 135,270 tons of carbon dioxide, advancing firmly toward its climate goals validated by the international SBTi initiative. This is complemented by the fact that the company's factories operate with 98% renewable electrical energy, following a 14.5% annual increase in the use of clean sources.

Growing Collaboration with Farmers through the Sustainability Protocol

The Sustainability Protocol remains the core of Deoleo's ESG strategy regarding the oil's origin. At the close of 2025, the company has certified 95 mills under this Protocol, an 8% increase over the previous year. This close collaboration network with more than 61,000 farmers allows Deoleo to support and certify agricultural practices across nearly 850,000 acres of olive groves worldwide.

Thanks to its application, 36% of Deoleo's EVOO volume comes from these sustainable mills, 2% more than the previous year. To put this progress into perspective, the company recorded total sales of 158 million liters globally during the year, demonstrating its ability to transfer these good practices to large production volumes and lead the sector's modernization from field to table.

Talent and the Consumer as Axes of Development

In its social dimension, Deoleo closely links the growth of its human team with adaptation to new market demands. Internally, the company has strongly boosted professional training, reaching 27,267 training hours in 2025, a 27.5% increase over the previous year. This commitment to talent is complemented by progress in equality, reflected in a pay gap that favors women within the organization and the promotion of pioneering social initiatives like "Women Congress Growing Together," which highlights the role of women in the olive oil sector.

Transparency as a Hallmark of Identity

At Deoleo, transparency has been consolidated as a cross-cutting axis of corporate governance, ensuring integrity at every stage of the business. Under this premise, the company has made a qualitative leap by expanding its digital traceability system based on Telefónica Tech's TrustOS technology. This QR code technology, which certifies the product's entire journey and provides exact data on the oil's origin in every bottle, is already implemented in 51 EVOO references across various brands, covering 36% of all volume marketed by Deoleo.

These good governance practices have allowed Deoleo to renew its EcoVadis Platinum medal for the second consecutive year with a score of 87 points.

For more information on Deoleo's sustainability progress, please consult the full 2025 Sustainability Report at this link.

About Deoleo

Deoleo is the world's No. 1 olive oil company (Source: Euromonitor International, Cooking Ingredients and Meals), present in 43 countries across five continents. It has factories in Spain and Italy and commercial offices in 12 countries. Deoleo has 27 brands in its portfolio of oils, olives, sauces, and vinegars, including global leaders like Bertolli, Carapelli, and Sasso, as well as Spanish brands Carbonell, Hojiblanca, and Koipe. For more information, visit: www.deoleo.com/sostenibilidad

SOURCE Deoleo