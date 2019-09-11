Deoleo ramps up commercial, marketing and corporate communication functions with new executive appointments

He announced that Miguel Angel Guzmán was joining Deoleo as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), bringing with him more than 25 years of professional experience in multinationals including Gillette, Unilever, Diageo and British American Tobacco.

Most recently with Edrington, the maker of famed spirits such as Macallan, Brugal and Famous Grouse. Where he served as Country Manager of Spain and Portugal and later as Area Director of Emerging Countries in Europe. Over the past three years he was Commercial Projects Director, leading the firm's worldwide processes of brand acquisitions and sales.

Among his chief goals will be reclaiming ground lost in the United States due to commoditization of the category, where producers have focused on a business model that is not sustainable and focuses on quantity over quality. Guzman will also focus his efforts on capitalizing on the company's powerful new strategy in India and China, and the development and application of a commercial policy that will carry Deoleo into the future.

Francisco Rionda, who has been Marketing Director of Deoleo Spain for the past six years, now becomes Deoleo Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer (CMIO).

With extensive experience in leading multinationals such as Coca Cola, Osborne and Beam Global, Francisco Rionda has had numerous successes throughout his professional career and has led the relaunch of iconic brands such as Whisky DYC.

According to Silva, "Fran is credited with contributing significantly to Deoleo's successes in Spain including Carbonell being rated as the top brand across all categories for household growth, thanks in large part to his innovative thinking". Rionda was also credited with numerous award wins for Creative Excellence.

One of his top priorities will be increasing the value of Deoleo brands by ensuring sustainability and traceability in their manufacture and throughout the marketing chain.

Silva said the appointment of Renee Enman as Global Corporate Communications Director was "essential to the strategic vision for Deoleo, which requires global vision and support at the highest level".

Enman spent a decade with Nestle Oceania and she joined Deoleo in 2018 from Hill & Knowlton Strategies, where she served as Director for Thailand leading the strategic vision for a wide range of multinational clients such as Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Sanofi and Nestle.

She has since "fulfilled many different responsibilities, ranging from public affairs to brand communications", Silva said, and "has played an integral role within the business and done a remarkable job in the USA".

He said Enman will lead the company's Global Communications, including Public Affairs and Social Responsibility, defining a global strategy to "improve our image as well as achieve our objectives".

She'll focus on further enhancing Deoleo's leadership role in pressing for stricter quality regulations and category standards in the global industry, along with clear and transparent consumer relations and sustainability for both the environment and the marketplace.

