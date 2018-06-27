Deoleo's Exquisite Extra Virgin Olive Oils, Carapelli 125 Years Celebration and Founders Edition, Walk the Red Carpet

Awards received in 2018 include:

Los Angeles , US 2018 - GOLD MEDAL, SILVER MEDAL and BRONZE MEDAL

AVPA, France 2018 - GOURMET SILVER MEDAL

ATHENS, Greece 2018 - GOLD MEDAL

IOOC London, 2018 - SILVER MEDAL

Zurich , Sw 2018 – 2 BRONZE MEDAL

NYIOOC, US 2018 - GOLD MEDAL and SILVER MEDAL

LES OLIVALIES, FR 2018 - GOLD MEDAL

CHINA , 2018 - SILVER MEDAL

iTQi, Bruxells 2018 - 3 GOLD STARS MEDALs

JOOP, Japan 2018 - SILVER MEDAL

DLG, Germany 2018 – GOLD MEDAL and SILVER MEDAL

Always aware that we live in a frenetic world that sometimes overwhelms with its rapid changes and its rush to modernity, Carapelli has created these two unique olive oils that transport us back in time to age-old Italy. Imbued with characterful flavors and aromas, these oils enable us to rediscover essential values, encouraging us to live the life we truly desire.

Refined by the essence of Tuscany, Carapelli Extra Virgin Olive Oils come from the heart and are born from the brand's exuberant olive groves and from the enduring passion of the founders, Cesira and Costantino Carapelli.

Carapelli believes that it is the 125 years of craftsmanship that makes its olive oils an art. The extra-virgin varieties, "125 Years Celebration" and "Founders Edition," are no mere olive oils -- they are veritable masterpieces, crafted to offer eternal appeal, to make history by winning awards, and to delight any palate.

"We are delighted to see our brands being recognized around the world," said Deoleo Chief Commercial Officer Miguel de Jaime Guijarro. "We have a clear strategy and commitment when it comes to quality, sourcing and innovation. This is demonstrated through these latest wins. Our foremost commitment is to deliver quality while continue to meet the ever-growing needs of our consumers, who value health and social well-being."

For the full multimedia release, click here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/carapelli_201806.shtml

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deoleos-exquisite-extra-virgin-olive-oils-carapelli-125-years-celebration-and-founders-edition-walk-the-red-carpet-300673141.html

SOURCE Deoleo

Related Links

https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/carapelli_201806.shtml

https://carapelli.com

