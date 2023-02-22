Deoxidizer Market to Garner $4.7 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 5.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Growing demand from the pulp and paper industry drive the growth of the global Deoxidizer Market.

PORTLAND, Ore, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Deoxidizer Market by Form (Powder, Solution, and Others), by Type (Metallic, Non-metallic) by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pulp & Paper, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global Deoxidizer industry generated $2.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increasing demand from the water treatment industry drives the growth of the global Deoxidizer Market. On the other hand, availability of substitute impede growth to some extent. However, growth in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47720

Covid-19 scenario-

The covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the deoxidizer market, leading to a decline in demand for oil and gas. Deoxidizer is used to remove oxygen and prevent corrosion of steel pipelines.

Deoxidizer is increasing its demand in sachet packaging and water purification due to COVID-19 crises, leading to increased demand for oxygen absorbers to prolong shelf-life of perishable products.

The solution segment to rule the roost-

By form, the solution held the major share in 2021. The solution segment would showcase the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Nitric-acid solution deoxidizers are primarily light-duty solutions and are widely used as de-smutting agents which are also used for salvaging parts, thus driving the segment growth.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47720

The metallic segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By type, the metallic segment held the highest share in 2021. The non-metallic segment would showcase the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Metallic deoxidizer is used for broad structural applications of semi-killed steel. Deoxidizer gas is developed in the body of the ingot, tending to compensate in part or totally for solidification shrinkage.

The food & beverage segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By application, the food & beverage segment contributed to the highest share in 2021. The food & beverage segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. A deoxidizer is used in the food and beverage industry to remove oxygen from molten steel. This reduces oxidation and thus improves working conditions in a furnace by reducing the production of hot metal scale.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of during the forecast period. The deoxidizer are typically employed during packaging to stop spoilage, mold development, color change, rancidity, loss of nutritional content, and loss of overall product quality. The oxygen absorber in Asia-Pacific keeps the food's original quality while extending the product's shelf life.

Leading Market Players-

Arkema

Avient

Chemfax

Clariant

Ecolab Inc.

Guardian Chemicals Inc.

Henkel Corporation

Hydrite Chemical

Sealed Air Corporation

and Thermax Limited

The report analyzes these key players in the global deoxidizer Market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deoxidizer-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Cobalt Alloy Powder Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Powder Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Metallic Stearates Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Specialty Gas Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Wood Pulp Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research