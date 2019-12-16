Department of Energy Awards Leidos Hanford Mission Essential Services Contract

RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded the Hanford Mission Essential Services Contract (HMESC) for the infrastructure and site services necessary to accomplish critical waste management and the continued environmental cleanup of the Hanford Site to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS), LLC. HMIS members are Leidos Integrated Technology, LLC; Centerra Group, LLC; and Parsons Government Services, Inc. The single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a five-year base period of performance followed by one two-year option period and a final option period of three years, at an approximate value of $4 billion, if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at the Hanford Site in southeastern Washington.

The Hanford Site once served as a government complex that manufactured large quantities of plutonium for America's defense program. Today the site, overseen by the Department of Energy, is undergoing a large-scale cleanup mission to deal with the legacy of the cold war mission.

Leidos and its HMIS partners will provide essential services including but not limited to security and emergency services; information technology services; integrated business services; site-wide training and craft services; maintain vital infrastructure (e.g., electric, water, sewer, roads) and build future infrastructure to support the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant operations.

"For more than 40 years, Leidos has helped the Department of Energy tackle energy, environmental, and nuclear challenges head on," said Liz Porter, senior vice president and operations manager of the Federal Energy, Environment, and Commerce operation at Leidos. "Through HMESC, we are proud to perform the important work of achieving economies of scale in the cleanup mission while contributing to the local economy in the Tri-Cities."

