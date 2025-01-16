Department of Energy Awards USGBC California $3.8 Million for Workforce Development toward Decarbonization and Equitable Building Performance Standards

This support for the CalBPS Peer Learning Collaborative and Resource Hub will include training for existing Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) professionals, as well as building inspection professionals, to build awareness, understanding, and expertise around updated codes, along with career pathways for new professionals and workers from historically underserved communities.

Additionally, USGBC California will establish a full-service Building Performance Resource Hub to support the implementation of building performance standards (BPS) and building decarbonization policies statewide. This will provide technical, finance, and workforce support in the form of help desk services, project technical and financing advisory, and pathways to education, training, and job placement opportunities.

"We are at an incredible moment where we need to deliver successful models for effectively and efficiently decarbonizing our buildings. This critical funding from the DOE will help us lead with education for new and existing workers in our communities while creating the infrastructure to provide direct technical support for early adopters so that both private and public sector partners can learn how to carry forward improving building performance on their own," states Ben Stapleton, Executive Director, USGBC California.

"CEC is gratified that DOE awarded USGBC California to support the state's BPS efforts. Workforce development is central to making sure contractors have what they need to master the highest-performing technologies and accelerate markets for building upgrade solutions that will benefit customers, the grid and the planet," says Andrew McAllister, Ph.D., Commissioner, California Energy Commission.

End benefits to the community include:

650 existing AEC and permitting professionals educated over the grant period

150 new professionals over the grant period will receive project experience through the Green Building Corps , USGBC California's intern program

12 Community Outreach Events in Disadvantaged Communities in collaboration with local community colleges, trade organizations, and environmental justice groups

Development of Building Performance Training & Certification

Development of the Building Performance Resource Hub, including resources and tools accessible across all of California

400 Building Performance Professionals listed in the USGBC California's searchable Professional Database

65 building projects directly supported with technical assistance and case management through the Building Performance Resource Hub, with at least half in disadvantaged communities

2,000 residents directly impacted through building project support

Partnering with USGBC California are municipalities, trades, agencies, higher education, technology companies and other nonprofits: the California Energy Commission, National Electric Contractors Association Los Angeles Chapter, the Institute for Market Transformation, Los Angeles County, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Southern California Edison, City of Los Angeles, City of West Hollywood, AIA California, AIA Los Angeles, San Bernardino Community College District, Los Angeles Trade Tech College, College of the Canyons, BlocPower, The Energy Coalition, Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, and GRID Alternatives.

USGBC California launched the CalBPS Peer Learning Collaborative in early 2024 and will start to layer in increased training and resources in early 2025 as part of this project. For any questions or to get involved with CalBPS, or for more information about USGBC California (USGBC-CA), please contact Julie Du Brow, [email protected] .

About USGBC California

USGBC California (USGBC-CA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit and member-based organization whose vision is to transform California's built environment into a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable region for all. USGBC California, an independent chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, comprises green building communities across the Golden State. We lead by inspiring leaders throughout our communities to take action on climate change, public health, and environmental justice while educating, developing, and empowering a diverse talent pipeline through our training, mentorship, and direct-to-community programs. We connect by merging interdisciplinary perspectives and collaborations to create positive systemic change. We advocate through promoting innovative, impactful policy solutions addressing the most urgent environmental and social challenges of our time.( www.usgbc-ca.org )

