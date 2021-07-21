Department of Energy's Waste Isolation Pilot Plant Goes Live with DevonWay Contractor Assurance System Software

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of asset, quality, and safety management software to highly-regulated enterprises, today announced the launch of its integrated Contractor Assurance System (iCAS) software, DevonWay CAS, at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP).

WIPP is a Department of Energy facility responsible for safely isolating defense-generated transuranic waste from people and the environment. The facility is operated by Nuclear Waste Partnership (NWP) LLC, an Amentum-led entity with partner BWX Technologies and major subcontractor Orano.

Prior to implementing DevonWay CAS, WIPP managed oversight and assurance functions using a combination of paper processes and multiple homegrown software applications. The lack of integrated systems, user-friendly features, and reporting capabilities was costly and inefficient. Oversight and reporting were particularly challenging.

DevonWay CAS enables WIPP to strategically manage contractor assurance with Corrective Actions, Issues Management, Mobile Observations, Audits and Assessments, Trending, and Key Performance Indicators. DevonWay CAS ensures compliance flow down and provides visibility, trending, and reporting across CAS functions.

"Having the right system in place is key for promoting operational excellence, ensuring contract compliance, and improving safety," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's CEO. "We are proud of the work we've done with WIPP and other DOE sites and are grateful to count them as customers."

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables high-reliability and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability.

