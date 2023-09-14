Department of Homeland Security Completes Testing of Sentrycs Counter-UAS Solution for a Swarm of Drones

News provided by

Sentrycs

14 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Sentrycs' solution demonstrates detection and tracking for a range of drone types and scenarios

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrycs, the technology leader in integrated counter-UAS technology, recently participated in the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) anti-swarm tests. During a series of rigorous tests last month in Oklahoma, Sentrycs successfully demonstrated its ability to simultaneously detect and track multiple drones, operating at diverse ranges, altitudes, and speeds. It completed multiple scenarios:

  • Individual and multiple drones flying in various formations up to 2.5 km (1.6 miles) away and 500 meters (1,640 ft) high
  • Safe drone mitigation; distinguishing authorized from unauthorized drones; tracking DJI, Autel, and Parrot drones simultaneously; tracking and mitigating the only 4G-enabled commercial drone
  • Outside the planned test and demo, several other drones were detected and tracked flying 12km to 25km away

Sentrycs' technology is based on Protocol Analytics, which enables safe and dependable detection, tracking, and identification of commercial, DIY and manipulated drones, ensuring zero false alarms and no disruption to other communication signals. Additionally, it can facilitate the secure takeover of unauthorized drones, safely guiding them to a controlled landing or directing them back to their point of origin, while leaving authorized drones unaffected.

As was demonstrated in the tests, the system is not sensitive to the proximity of the drones to each other, the altitude they are flying at, or their speed.

Yoav Zaltzman, CEO of Sentrycs highlighted that, "Sentrycs' showcase at the recent DHS testing scenario in Oklahoma is a testament to the technological breakthroughs we keep pushing for and our relentless drive for excellence. The consistent and reliable results our system delivered underscore the transformative potential of our technology in the face of drone threats in general, and drone swarms in particular." 

Official report inquiries should be made to DHS directly.

About Sentrycs:

Sentrycs is a leader in integrated counter-drone solutions, supported by innovative technology designed to identify, mitigate and where necessary, intercept unauthorized drones custom-built for various environments – including airports, borders, prisons, critical infrastructure and mass events. Founded in 2017, Sentrycs' has offices in Israel and the US, serving customers worldwide. By uniting its field-proven technology and expertise in global drone environments, Sentrycs is leading the way towards a safer and more secure drone-driven future. Learn more at www.sentrycs.com

Press Contact:

Gavin Horwich
Campaign PR
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sentrycs

Also from this source

Sentrycs Rebrand Doubles Down on Secure Drone Economy with Technology-Leading Integrated Counter-UAS Solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.