Department of Homeland Security Selects Hughes for Tactical Satellite Communications under New TacCom II Contract

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced it has been selected as an awardee under the $3 billion Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II (TacCom II) contract vehicle. The follow-on to the TacCom contract, TacCom II now includes satellite technology and services from Hughes to enhance agency capabilities for emergency communications, rural and remote connectivity, and Communications-On-The-Move (COTM) systems.

Designed to enable mission critical information and situational awareness sharing, TacCom II is expected to foster inter-agency collaboration among DHS and nine participating agencies, including Departments of Agriculture, Interior, Justice, Health and Human Services, State, Treasury, Veterans Affairs, White House Communications Agency, and the U.S. Air Force. Across these agencies, satellite solutions from Hughes can extend network reach and interoperability, and support the various missions, such as disaster response, border security, and interstate or international law enforcement operations.

"Government missions and operations don't always happen near communications infrastructure," said Tony Bardo, assistant vice president of government solutions at Hughes. "Satellite services are critical, not only to connect the unconnected but also as a lifeline during and after disasters that disrupt terrestrial networks. We look forward to supporting DHS and other agencies under this new contract."

"At Hughes, we understand that to be mission-ready, the government needs reliable access to resilient, tactical communications where and when they need it," said Rick Lober, vice president and general manager, Defense and Intelligence Systems Division at Hughes. "TacCom II will enable agencies to rapidly deploy secure satellite-enabled solutions like cellular backhaul, Wi-Fi hotpots, VoIP and mobility to keep their workforces connected, no matter where the mission takes them."

For more information on Hughes government and defense solutions, visit http://government.hughes.com/

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

