Department of International Trade and Promotion Hosts Exhibitors, Press, and Buyers at their Gems & Jewelry Exhibition at JCK Las Vegas

DITP held an invitation only VIP Thailand Gem and Jewelry Cocktail reception Saturday, June 2nd, offering industry retailers, wholesalers, and media exclusive networking access and information regarding Thailand's position as the world's gems and jewelry trading hub. The reception provided guests a unique personalized business experience and showcased what's new and what's next in the Thailand jewelry market.

In her opening speech, K. Kwanapa Phivnil, Director of Thai Trade Center (DITP) emphatically stated, "The gem and jewelry industry is a major revenue generator for the country [of Thailand], is a source of national pride, maintains a distinctive indigenous nature, and encompasses the entire value chain, from raw materials, production, finishing to trading."

Following opening remarks, Thai Gems and Jewelry Association President, Mr. Boonkij Jitngamplung, spoke to guests about what's new in the Thailand Jewelry Industry. In his speech, Mr. Boonkij confidently stated, "The significance of the gems and jewelry industry in Thailand is undeniable, serving as the kingdom's number 3 total export and generating $13 billion USD annually. The Thai government is dedicated to creating an environment conducive to business activities such as permanently lifting the import duty for gems and jewelry; and eliminating import duties for certain tools and equipment."

DITP invites all to discover the 62nd Edition of the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF), September 7-11, 2018. BGJF is one of the world's most renowned industry trade fairs in the industry. Organized by DITP, the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair is regarded as a significant trading arena where all key players in the global gems and jewelry business can achieve their purposes of sourcing, trading, and networking.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) was established under the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, to assist in building competitiveness of Thai manufacturers and exporters to fulfill their potentials. The organization's mission is to expand markets for Thai products and services, to promote value creation of Thai products and services, and to increase the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs.

