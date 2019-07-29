Department of Justice Selects AT&T for Technology Modernization

OAKTON, Va., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) selected AT&T* to help improve its mission performance with modernized technology. The work – awarded via Task Order through the General Services Administration's (GSA) Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) technology procurement program – is valued at approximately $984 million over 15 years.1

Through this award, the DOJ will transition to a next-generation communications platform supporting more than 120,000 employees across more than 2,100 locations. The fully managed solution includes a breadth of networking capabilities, including IP voice, data, security, cloud access and professional services. This will serve as a catalyst for the DOJ's long-term technology priorities.

"The DOJ and its component organizations do the hard work of protecting the freedoms, rights and safety of all Americans," said Stacy Schwartz, vice president, AT&T – Public Safety and FirstNet. "We are honored to provide a modern communications platform and capabilities to support the DOJ's work for the next 15 years."

EIS is a federal technology procurement that allows government agencies to cost-effectively modernize and expand mission support. The AT&T solution will provide DOJ the flexibility and protections to meet their requirements as they aim to strike the right balance between needs to access cloud services from multiple providers and ensuring the access is highly secure.

The new solution will help simplify cloud adoption across 43 component organizations and support the Department's Joint Cloud Optimized Trusted Internet Connection Service (JCOTS), which will accelerate the path for DOJ to access multiple cloud environments with improved security, reliability and speed.

Additionally, the DOJ solution includes access to the AT&T mobility network and FirstNet, the nationwide, dedicated communications platform purpose-built for public safety. FirstNet brings public safety a physically separate core network for enhanced security, priority and preemption, no speed limitations anywhere in the country, and Band 14 spectrum for their dedicated use. These services and AT&T's global network offer DOJ and its component organizations access to highly secure and reliable connectivity, as well as vital communications capabilities when and where they are needed.

1The total value of the Task Order is estimated at $984 million over 15 years if all options are exercised.

