DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SLASHES FEDERAL CORRECTION OFFICER'S PAY BY 25% JUST DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

News provided by

American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 4070

20 Dec, 2023, 10:52 ET

AFGE Warns Pay Cut At FCI Thomson, IL Threatens Officer And Public Safety

THOMSON, Ill., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 4070 is sounding the alarm and urging the DOJ and Bureau of Prisons to reverse the decision to slash pay for correctional officers and staff at FCI Thomson in Illinois.

"The Bureau of Prisons notified us on Monday that this year's Christmas present from the Department of Justice would be a 25% pay cut effective December 31st," states AFGE Local President Jon Zumkehr.

FCI Thomson is currently operating nearly 20% short of the officers that it needs, according to current DOJ authorizations. In 2023 a new Warden was appointed after FCI Thomson was downgraded due to rampant sexual assaults and violent attacks by inmates against officers.

President Zumkehr continued, "We house some of our nation's most dangerous and violent federal inmates. The risks, attacks, and challenges our officers face are complex and dangerous. Cutting officer retention pay, the week before Christmas in an unconscionable act that is encouraging an exodus of highly qualified personnel and presents a public safety crisis to officers and Illinois."

"The safety and security of our nation's prison system starts with ensuring that there are enough officers. Adding an additional 1,000 inmates while creating an officer-retention crisis is a recipe for disaster, putting community safety and lives across Illinois in jeopardy."

Media Contact:
Jon Zumkehr, President
714-454-2661

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 4070

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.