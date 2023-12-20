DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SLASHES FEDERAL CORRECTION OFFICER'S PAY BY 25% JUST DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

AFGE Warns Pay Cut At FCI Thomson, IL Threatens Officer And Public Safety

THOMSON, Ill., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 4070 is sounding the alarm and urging the DOJ and Bureau of Prisons to reverse the decision to slash pay for correctional officers and staff at FCI Thomson in Illinois.

"The Bureau of Prisons notified us on Monday that this year's Christmas present from the Department of Justice would be a 25% pay cut effective December 31st," states AFGE Local President Jon Zumkehr.

FCI Thomson is currently operating nearly 20% short of the officers that it needs, according to current DOJ authorizations. In 2023 a new Warden was appointed after FCI Thomson was downgraded due to rampant sexual assaults and violent attacks by inmates against officers.

President Zumkehr continued, "We house some of our nation's most dangerous and violent federal inmates. The risks, attacks, and challenges our officers face are complex and dangerous. Cutting officer retention pay, the week before Christmas in an unconscionable act that is encouraging an exodus of highly qualified personnel and presents a public safety crisis to officers and Illinois."

"The safety and security of our nation's prison system starts with ensuring that there are enough officers. Adding an additional 1,000 inmates while creating an officer-retention crisis is a recipe for disaster, putting community safety and lives across Illinois in jeopardy."

