Department of Justice to Publish Final Rule for Digital Accessibility, Advancing the ADA's Commitment to Equal Rights for All

TUCSON, Ariz., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading enterprise SaaS accessibility company, announces its support of the Department of Justice's latest regulations under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), as outlined in the approved rule announced April 8, 2024. The rule adds specific requirements for web and mobile app accessibility, accelerating efforts by state and local government entities to ensure that people with disabilities have equal access to services, programs, and activities, from adoption services to zoning regulation. These new regulations mark a significant step forward in ensuring inclusivity and usability for all.

"This rule represents a historical moment that will have lasting implications in the lives of an often underserved portion of our society. We thrive when every citizen has equal access to information and services and can play an active role in their community," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "We currently serve over 3,000 government entities, which we believe is the largest number among digital accessibility providers. We are uniquely positioned to meet the expected exponential demand increase with our platform combining the latest in artificial intelligence and human-assisted technology with members from the disability community."

In the Justice Department's press release , Attorney General Merrick B. Garland states, "This final rule marks the Justice Department's latest effort to ensure that no person is denied access to government services, programs, or activities because of a disability." The Justice Department said the rule "will help ensure that people with disabilities have equal access to a full range of government services including critical activities like voting, taking online courses, applying for public benefits, filing taxes and more."

The rule introduces specific technical standards to help ensure digital accessibility, including:

State and local government entities must follow the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, Level AA, as the technical standard, including all public schools, community colleges, and universities.

Sites and apps built by private companies but provided or made available by a government (such as a public parking app run by a private company) must also adhere to this rule.

Estimated implementation costs of $17 billion accruing during the first three years (the implementation period) and $2 billion in annual costs over the next seven years.

The timeline for compliance varies based on government size. Government entities with 50,000 or more persons must be compliant within two years of the rule's final publication date, while government entities with fewer than 50,000 persons and special district governments have three years to reach compliance.

