Department of Labor Awards DLT Three-Year Blanket Purchasing Agreement for Red Hat Solutions

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a government solutions aggregator, was recently awarded a three-year Blanket Purchasing Agreement (BPA) by the Department of Labor (DOL) for Red Hat solutions. The contract includes a base year effective July 1, 2019 with two option years. While there is no contract ceiling, the estimated value of the BPA is $18.4 million. This new contract enables DLT to facilitate the delivery of enterprise Red Hat solutions to all DOL agencies, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and all DOL Government Purchase Card (GPC) holders.

Under this BPA, the DOL can procure a wide range of Red Hat solutions through DLT, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Middleware, OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Visualization (RHV), Cloud, Storage, Ansible, 3Scale, Red Hat Training, and TAM. The DOL will be able to use these solutions to create efficiencies, eliminate vendor lock-in, meet mission-critical IT demands, and improve service delivery.

"As its largest government distributor and the 2018 North American Public Sector Partner and Training Partner of the Year, DLT is proud to continue its successful history with Red Hat with this new DOL contract," said DLT Vice President of Enterprise Platforms, Danny Climo. "By leveraging DLT, the DOL can now easily procure the enterprise open source solutions it needs to integrate, automate, secure, and manage its complex IT environments."

For more information on this contract or to learn more about how DLT is transforming government with Red Hat, visit Red Hat on dlt.com.

About DLT Solutions

Established in 1991, DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in the federal, state and local, education, utilities and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT creates value for technology companies by enabling their public sector customers to make smarter technology choices. We provide access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of over 40 in-house contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services.

SOURCE DLT Solutions

Related Links

https://www.dlt.com

