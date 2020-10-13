Department of Labor Awards ICF Task Order for Research Support Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded a $9 million re-compete task order for research support services under its blanket purchase agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), Bureau of International Labor Affairs (ILAB). The five-year task order includes a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

Under this contract, ICF will continue to provide research and publication support for ILAB's production of congressional and executive order reports on child labor, forced labor and human trafficking. The impact of these reports can be far-reaching: Government decision-makers may consult ILAB's reports when developing policies and when engaging in trade negotiations; foreign governments may review and respond to the information; and members of the general public may access the information to learn about child labor, forced labor and human trafficking, as well as the goods associated with them.

"ICF understands the importance of ensuring that the information in these reports is based on the most current, relevant, probative and credible information available—in a manner that is both accessible and understandable by the global public," said Leo Ryan, ICF senior vice president and international health and development lead. "Since 2005, ICF has produced reliable and verified data for DOL congressionally mandated reports, producing data rigorous enough to withstand congressional and international scrutiny."

Over the past 15 years, ICF has contributed to ILAB's work to eradicate child labor, forced labor and human trafficking, and inform policymakers and the public about these abuses and foreign governments' efforts to combat them.

With backgrounds ranging from public policy, human services, social sciences, technology and finance to urban planning, public health and environmental science, ICF drives breakthrough work on the world's most critical social issues. Read more about ICF's social programs.

