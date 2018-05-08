"Salient CRGT is proud to support the School of Language Studies at the Foreign Service Institute assisting in providing instruction, testing, and distance learning to U.S. government employees so they can continue to meet our diplomatic mission," said Tom Ferrando, President of Salient CRGT. "This program provides critical language and cultural instruction to assist the U.S. with its foreign policy goals and objectives."

Under this contract, Salient CRGT will deliver training, testing, and curriculum development. The company will provide instruction to hundreds of U.S. government personnel with expertise in the field of foreign language teaching, culture, and applied linguistics. Enrollments in SLS surpass 2000 students annually, including up to 1000 distance learning enrollments, and language training and testing is given in more than 70 foreign languages.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides federal civilian, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies with expertise and leadership in health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, mobility, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full life‐cycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. The most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements, fuels these critical capabilities. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

Tweet: DoS Awards Language Training Prime Contract to @Salient_CRGT to Support Foreign Service Institute http://bit.ly/1MGSz5l

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/department-of-state-awards-language-training-prime-contract-to-salient-crgt-to-support-foreign-service-institute-300643788.html

SOURCE Salient CRGT

Related Links

http://www.salientcrgt.com

