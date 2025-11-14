Department of the Air Force Esports Crowns JB Langley-Eustis as World Champions in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of the Air Force (DAF) Esports program wrapped an action‑packed Regionals season culminating in the DAF Esports World Championship, where Joint Base Langley–Eustis (JBLE) claimed the title after a stellar run through group play and a dramatic finals bracket in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. JBLE defeated Cannon Air Force Base in the grand final, with Buckley Space Force Base finishing third.

As 2025 draws to a conclusion, we recap all the results and highlights from the first ever Department of the Air Force Esports World Championship featuring Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

"This year's Regionals showcased the best of base‑vs‑base competition—skill, teamwork, and resiliency," said TSgt Jessica Crawford, Manager, DAF Esports. "From PACAF and USAFE to CONUS and Worlds, our Airmen and Guardians delivered top‑tier performances, supported every step by our partners at USAA."

The DAF Esports Regionals: How It Works

The DAF Esports Regionals is the premier tournament structure for base‑vs‑base competition across the force. This year's featured title was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The top 3 teams from the PACAF Championship, top 3 teams from the USAFE Championship, and top 6 teams from the CONUS Championship earned berths to the DAF Esports World Championship.

Regional Championship Recaps

Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Championship — March 8–15, Yokota Air Base (Japan)

The PACAF Championship brought together the region's top 8 teams at Yokota Air Base. Misawa Air Base claimed the title, with Andersen Air Force Base and Hickam Air Force Base earning runner‑up spots. All three qualified for Worlds.

PACAF World Qualifiers: Misawa AB (Champions), Andersen AFB (Runners‑Up), Hickam AFB (Runners‑Up)

United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) Championship — Online

USAFE conducted its regional championship online to select Europe's representatives. Ramstein Air Base, Spangdahlem Air Base, and RAF Lakenheath secured the three qualifying positions for Worlds.

USAFE World Qualifiers (initial): Ramstein AB, Spangdahlem AB, RAF Lakenheath

Roster Update: Due to logistics issues, Spangdahlem AB and RAF Lakenheath were replaced by Buckley SFB and Kadena AB prior to Worlds.

Continental U.S. (CONUS) Championship — June 8–15, Patrick SFB (Fla.)

Following online qualifiers, 12 teams (six East, six West) advanced to in‑person regional finals and then into the combined championship bracket at Patrick SFB. Peterson SFB captured the West regional title while Eglin AFB took the East. In the overall CONUS Championship, Cannon AFB lifted the trophy.

CONUS World Qualifiers: Cannon AFB (Champions), Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Nellis AFB, Eglin AFB, Peterson SFB, Offutt AFB

DAF Esports World Championship — August 3–10, Patrick SFB (Fla.)

Twelve teams battled through a group stage for seeding into the finals bracket. After five days of intense competition:

World Champions: Joint Base Langley–Eustis

Joint Base Langley–Eustis Runner‑Up: Cannon AFB

Cannon AFB Third Place: Buckley SFB

Finals Venue & Format: Patrick SFB hosted once again, featuring group play into a single‑elimination finals bracket.

Worlds Team Pool (12): Misawa AB, Andersen AFB, Hickam AFB; Ramstein AB; (Spangdahlem AB and RAF Lakenheath qualified but were replaced by)Buckley SFB and Kadena AB; Cannon AFB, Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Nellis AFB, Eglin AFB, Peterson SFB, Offutt AFB.

Partners & Acknowledgements

DAF Esports extends sincere thanks to USAA for their unwavering support throughout the 2025 Regionals and World Championship season. Their partnership helps enable competitive opportunities that build teamwork, community, and readiness across the force.

About Air Force Gaming

Air Force Gaming unites Airmen and Guardians through competitive gaming, fostering teamwork, resilience, and community across the Department of the Air Force. The program operates base‑vs‑base leagues and championship events across global major commands, focusing on MWR benefits and connecting military members within the Department of the Air Force.

