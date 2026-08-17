Department of War Awards NODA AI $100 Million to Scale Mission Command for Autonomous Forces Across the Joint Force

Contract supports NODA's multi-domain orchestration technology, accelerating scale and adoption across the Department

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of War (DoW) has awarded NODA AI a $100 million contract to scale autonomous mission command and software-defined effects across the Joint Force. The award validates NODA's multi-domain orchestration technology and its ability to project commander's intent across mixed autonomous systems.

The Department of War has committed unprecedented resources to uncrewed and autonomous systems across every domain. As the Department continues to field new technologies, NODA provides a common orchestrator for software-defined effects on the battlefield and a validated integration platform that requires no hardware or software modifications to OEM or government platforms.

Commanders have always projected intent down echelons and trusted subordinates to execute. NODA extends that principle to manned and unmanned teams. As conditions change and communications degrade, missions continue executing in accordance with the commander's intent – a capability current autonomy software does not provide.

"This is the evolution of drone warfare. As the Department continuously seeks better autonomous capabilities, NODA focuses on how to cohesively leverage those capabilities in combined maneuver," said Philong Duong, CEO of NODA AI.

"We think about the future of manned/unmanned teaming differently than others," Duong added. "We focus on providing adaptation and optionality to the commander. The ability to task drones is table stakes. We've developed a software-defined effects engine that understands capabilities and limitations, and outputs desired effects in often non-obvious ways."

NODA's solution brings together two complementary software capabilities: URZA, an orchestration platform that interprets commander's intent and understands the capabilities of available kinetic, non-kinetic, and ISR assets, and a software-defined effects engine that formulates desired effects across manned and unmanned teams. Together, they close the loop between intent and execution across any vendor, and any domain – even when networks are degraded or denied.

Mission Command for Autonomous Forces at Enterprise Scale

NODA brings the largest network of integrated government and OEM platforms spanning every physical domain – from subsurface to the stratosphere – without requiring hardware modifications from the manufacturer. That network grows with each new integration, compounding the value of the contract for every DoW buyer that adopts it.

About NODA AI

NODA AI is a defense technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, delivering Mission Command for Autonomous Forces. NODA's Software-Defined Effects (SDFX) engine projects and maintains commander's intent across heterogeneous unmanned systems in contested, multi-domain environments, transforming fleets that are merely coordinated into a decisive force that executes a human intent across any vendor, any domain. NODA brings the largest network of integrated government and OEM platforms spanning every physical domain from subsurface to the stratosphere, including LUCAS, the Department of War's attritable unmanned strike system, providing unified intent to any mixed-vendor, multi-domain fleet with no hardware onboard and no changes required from the manufacturer. Founded by Marine Corps veterans and AI practitioners, NODA's mission is to make mission command for autonomous forces the decisive advantage for the warfighter. For more information, visit nodaintelligence.ai.

SOURCE NODA AI Inc.