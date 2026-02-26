NODA AI Raises $25 Million in Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partners to Accelerate Development of AI-Powered Orchestration Platform and Autonomous Plays for Department of War (DoW) and Intelligence Community

NODA AI's Series A funding will accelerate progress of key DoW customer milestones for the orchestration of cross-vendor, mixed fleet autonomous systems

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NODA AI Inc., developer of the novel algorithmic weapons and tactics orchestration platform for all-domain, cross-vendor systems, today announced that it has raised $25 million in Series A funding, led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from Booz Allen Ventures, Draper Associates, Bloomberg Beta, and Alumni Ventures.

The investment will allow NODA AI to accelerate delivery on key milestones to Department of War and United Kingdom Ministry of Defense customers, deepen its integration across more than 30 existing platforms, and extend its technical capabilities into new defense and intelligence markets.

"Mass autonomy in defense demands a new generation of algorithmic warfare – a new market category and technical approach that we are pioneering at NODA AI," said Philong Duong, Chief Executive Officer. "The essence of defeating adversaries is making better, faster decisions, and the next frontier will be the ability to harmonize decision making across an ecosystem of independent autonomous systems with diverse capabilities. While much of the defense industrial base is focused on building the best vehicles and their respective platform autonomies, functionally the chess pieces, we are ruthlessly focused on creating the brains, the best chess player — a system capable of adaptive reasoning, real-time tactics and strategy handling, and the ability to transform a set of independent capabilities into desired effects."

NODA AI was founded in 2024 by Global War on Terrorism veterans to address the problem that the current control systems for unmanned technologies are fragmented, vendor-siloed, and overly deterministic — creating operational siloes and excessive cognitive load for the warfighter. To address this problem, the company is building a novel open and vendor-agnostic reasoning platform architected to design, develop, and deploy algorithmic warfare across manned and unmanned systems.

As an independent cognitive layer, NODA AI works with OEMs to understand and integrate different vehicles and autonomous capabilities into their growing 30+ OEM ecosystem. NODA AI also works with government partners to develop cross-platform tactics and strategies, leveraging its novel AI-reasoning engine to orchestrate those tactics across large, mixed fleets and transform today's siloed platforms into combined and decisive combat power.

The platform is already in demand by defense and intelligence officials: its selection over several large incumbents in key programs and its demonstrated ability to integrate rapidly with other vendors have drawn strong endorsements from government leaders.

"NODA AI has been selected to lead the development of the orchestration layer for our multi-domain collaborative autonomy program. Their work is vital to advancing the Department's autonomous force structure and directly supports the Secretary of War's priorities," a senior DoW official stated. "Their advanced AI orchestration technologies enable seamless coordination across unmanned and manned systems spanning air, space, surface, subsurface, and ground domains, making them pivotal to achieving operational superiority."

In just nine months from pre-seed funding, NODA AI has created the largest technically integrated partner system in defense autonomy and has received multiple awards with major defense programs. It has partnered with several large defense primes, like Booz Allen Hamilton and Huntington Ingalls Industries, to accelerate development.

"NODA AI is building the AI-native connective tissue for defense autonomy, enabling collaboration and interoperability between systems, and we're proud to partner with their team as they define the future of algorithmic warfare." said Janelle Teng Wade, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "We're impressed by their technical depth, speed of execution, and mission-driven focus to deliver real operational advantage," Dr. Ray O. Johnson, Operating Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, added.

"NODA AI has been the fastest growing company in our portfolio and is onto something big," said Paige Craig, Managing Partner of Outlander, who led early investments in notable defense companies like Scale AI and Havoc AI.

NODA AI is an AI-native defense company focused on developing, maintaining, and orchestrating mixed-fleet tactics and strategies for autonomous systems.

The introduction of novel autonomy brings a new generation of algorithmic warfare, and NODA is building the world's deepest vendor-agnostic, cross-platform algorithm repository so that operators can manage desired effects and not individual systems. https://www.NodaIntelligence.ai.

