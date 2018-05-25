Department Transfer or New Hires, Thoughts From Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a business grows, it often needs more tools to properly run. Different departments spring up as needed, which means staffing that new department. Brandon Frere, successful CEO of several companies and all-around entrepreneur, wants to advise other CEOs and managers alike to weigh the options of hiring all new people or transferring current employees.

Hiring new employees takes time. Between finding qualified candidates, training them and integrating them into the flow of the rest of the business, it can take a while for the employee to be functioning at their full potential. But hiring new employees brings in new ideas and capabilities into the business team. With additional employees, more work can be done, whereas transferring employees from one department to another simply shifts around the work capable of being complete. "There's a lot of 'ifs' and 'maybes' to business; a lot of pro and con weighing. Keeping everything balanced is going to be the trickiest part, but the best tool," says Frere.

An already-hired employee is going to have a better idea of how to do the needed work in a way that best suits the company. Such employees may also even be better-suited to the new department. However, a department transfer may not be what the employee wants, and forcefully shifting an employee may produce undesired results. Maintaining balance between employee satisfaction and what is best for the company is also important.

Deciding between a department transfer and hiring anew is a choice that must be thought through critically but with the awareness that it is a time-sensitive issue. "Department transfers can be quicker, but bringing new faces onto the team can bring new skill sets not available before. Waffling over any choice for too long can cause problems later down the road. Making the right decision can be hard, but be sure to make one," says Frere.

