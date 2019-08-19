DEPARTURES Marks 30th Anniversary With September Issue

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DEPARTURES® , the leading voice of luxury and experiences published by Meredith Corporation for American Express Platinum Card® Members, today revealed its September 2019 issue that commemorates its 30th anniversary. The magazine is recognizing 12 visionaries -- including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anna Deavere Smith, Swizz Beatz, Yves Béhar, José Andrés -- who are helping create a cleaner, fairer, and more sustainable future.

"It was really important for us to celebrate DEPARTURES' 30 years by looking forward at what the next 30 years could bring. We are in a time when how we travel, shop, eat, and engage with the world has real impact on the health of the planet and all of us who live on it. This issue explores the impact and the steps being taken by a wide range of companies and creators to address them," says Editor-in-Chief Jeffries Blackerby. "At the center of this are 12 standout individuals whose ideas and actions are helping to move us forward toward sustainability and inclusiveness. We're grateful to the 12 visionaries who shared their distinct points of view and we hope that the American Express Platinum Card Members who receive DEPARTURES find their words as inspiring as we do."

The 12 visionaries are:

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Composer, Lyricist and Actor

- Composer, Lyricist and Actor Swizz Beatz - Hip Hop Artist, Producer

- Hip Hop Artist, Producer Jordan Casteel - Painter

- Painter Hank Willis Thomas - Artist

- Artist Derrick Adams - Visual and Performance Artist

- Visual and Performance Artist Behati Prinsloo - Supermodel, Activist

- Supermodel, Activist Dereck Joubert - Filmmaker

- Filmmaker José Andrés - Chef, 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee

- Chef, 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Anna Deavere Smith - Actress, Playwright, Professor

- Actress, Playwright, Professor Jeremy O. Harris - Actor, Playwright

- Actor, Playwright Cyrill Gutsch - Designer, Founder & CEO, Parley for the Oceans

- Designer, Founder & CEO, Yves Béhar- Designer, Co-Founder, Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute

Elsewhere in the issue, DEPARTURES takes a look at sustainable travel and how a wealth of innovations are making cities more efficient, helping to remedy overtourism, and making clothing more responsibly.

On the advertising side, the issue rose 21% in revenue versus the September 2018 issue. New and increased business in this issue are a result of gains in the travel and fashion categories.

